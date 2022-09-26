The six Brighton players that Graham Potter may look to sign for Chelsea

The 47-year-old was named Blues manager on September 8, signing a five-year-deal with the club to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel.

Potter was Albion manager for three years, leading the club to their highest ever top flight finish at the end of last season and starting this campaign strongly, losing only one of their first six league games.

Now as Chelsea manager, Potter may look to bring some of his former players to West London, to help implement his style of play and bring him the success historically required to remain in the Stamford Bridge hot seat.

Caicedo has caught the attention of many high-profile clubs with a string of impressive performances in the Albion midfield since making his debut in April. Wanted by Chelsea, Liverpool and United - the Ecuador international could be the perfect replacement for the ageing and injury prone N'golo Kante. After Potter’s exit to Chelsea, Caicedo said: "I’m very focused on Brighton and the World Cup. They (Chelsea) are one of the best teams in the world and nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that. It’d be a dream to be in the best teams and succeed there."

Under the new ownership of Todd Boehly, Chelsea have already targeted the south coast for new players, signing full-back Marc Cucurellabin deal worth in excess of £60m, a world record fee for a player in that position.

With the Potter at helm, fans can expect more players to be leaving the Amex Stadium and joining up with their former boss in the capital.

Fan favourite Leandro Trossard has admitted he could be persuaded to join former head coach Graham Potter at Chelsea, but only on the condition that he ‘play and not sit on the bench’ at Stamford Bridge. Trossard was Potter's second ever Albion signing and has shone playing on Brighton's left flank, scoring twenty goals in 110 games for the club. Speaking to Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, the 27-year-old said: “I feel very good. We had a super good start with Brighton. “I have evolved tremendously. I now know how the Premier League works. I’ve grown tremendously in that. Confidence, mentally, physically, I have become better. I have mastered the tricks now. “Our coach did leave for Chelsea now but speculation about me following him makes no sense. “If the opportunity arises, I want to go. But I want to play and not sit on the bench.”

Here are the six players SussexWorld believe is most likely to join Chelsea from Brighton and Hove Albion….

Since joining Albion from Argentinos Juniors in 2019, Alexis Mac Allister has slowly grown into a key figure in Potter's Albion team, forming a solid partnership with Caicedo in Brighton's midfield in the last few months. The 23-year-old has be on fire so far this season, scoring four goals in six games, including a goal-of-the-season contender against Leicester in Potter's final game as manager. With Chelsea's midfield being a major issue so far this season, it would not be a surprise for Potter to look at signing both Caicedo and Mac Alister to rejuvenate that area of the pitch.

Chelsea are no stranger to re-singing a former player for a much higher fee then they sold him, so don't be surprised if Tariq Lamptey ends up returning to Stanford Bridge. The young right-back was apart of the Blues set-up from the age of eight-year-old and made three appearances for the first-team before being sold to Albion for a fee of £1.08 million. Despite a serious hamstring injury in December 2020, Lamptey has impressed on the south-coast and could be the perfect back-up player to Reece James in Potter's Chelsea squad.

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk has seen his stock rapidly rise whilst playing under Graham Potter, including being linked with Chelsea multiple times and calls for him to be included in Gareth Southgate's England plans. Dunk is also said to be a huge Chelsea fan, so a move to the capital would definitely interest him, alongside wanting to link-up with his former manager. The Blues made a number of high-profile signings in their backline this summer, so a move for another defender this season is unlikely, but you can never say never in football.