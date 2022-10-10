"The toughest opponent I've played against" - Brighton defenders discuss coming up against Tottenham superstar

The Spurs and England captain scored the only goal of the game to secure the three points for Antonio Conte’s side, in Roberto De Zerbi’s first home game in charge of the Albion.

Despite the defeat, Veltman believed the Seagulls played well, considering the opposition they were up against.

When asked about Kane, Veltman said: “He’s the toughest opponent I've played against. He’s strong, tall and good on the ball. Normally tall strikers don’t have good technique but he does, so I love to play against him.

“It a tough one, but that’s the Premier League, whether its Kane or [Erling] Haaland, they are always very good.

“That’s our goal is to stop the attackers, I think we did well with that today.”

Kane scored his eighth goal in nine games, placing him second in the this season’s Premier League goal scoring charts behind Haaland, who has 15.

Despite winning the game on Saturday, Kane’s side created few opportunities at the Amex Stadium, something which frustrated Brighton defender Webster.

Webster said: “They hardly had a chance to be honest, the goal was hardly a chance, but they are a top team and that’s what they can do to you.

"He’s [Kane] proven over the last ten years how good a striker he is, it wasn't really a chance, it was a goal out of nothing. We slightly switched off and they punished you.”