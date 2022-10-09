Roberto De Zerbi admits selection and formation headache after Brighton forward's cameos against Liverpool and Tottenham - 'I know only this way'
Roberto De Zerbi has been impressed by Kaoru Mitoma’s cameos against Liverpool and Tottenham – and admits he now has a selection headache.
Mitoma came off the bench to help Albion earn a 3-3 at Anfield last weekend, providing the cross for Leandro Trossard’s hat-trick goal.
The Japanese forward, 25, came off the bench again, at the Amex, against Spurs on Saturday (October 8), with the same task of forcing an equaliser.
He made an immediate impact, with his direct running and trickery but, ultimately, the visitors held on for the three points. Click here to see how we rated Mitoma and his teammates.
De Zerbi said: “Mitoma is a very good player. Him and [Adam] Lallana changed the game against Liverpool and maybe again today.
"I want to find the way to put on the pitch all the players with quality [but] it’s impossible.
“It’s difficult to find the best solution. [Leandro] Trossard is another very good player and [Solly] March the same.
"Mitoma, against Liverpool and today, played left winger. March was at left-back. Maybe this can be the solution but I don’t know in this moment.
"In the future, we can change position but not the style on the pitch.”
Speaking partially through a translator in his post-match press conference, De Zerbi said the result was ‘not fair’ as Brighton deserved at least a point.
“It was a very good game,” he said. “My players have been fantastic.
"We had many opportunity to score. The result is not right. I don’t want to speak to Tottenham but they played not a very good game.
"The players of Brighton were fantastic for me.
“The football in Italy is the same, I lost games of this kind a lot.
“I told my players okay I understand they can be sad. In the same moment, they have to be happy for the style of play, courage and braveness.
“If you play in this way, the result will arrive 100 per cent. I know only this way. Other ways I don’t know.”
