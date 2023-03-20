Gary Lineker, Danny Murphy and and many other former players and fans have heaped praise on Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

The 18-year-old centre forward was named man-of-the-match as Albion booked their place in the FA Cup semi-final with a 5-0 victory over Grimsby Town at the Amex Stadium.

The Irishmen helped himself to two goals during the victory. Having gone 1-0 up thanks to a Deniz Undav, Ferguson doubled Brighton’s lead in the second half. Taking the ball down magnificently on his out-stretched right foot, whilst swivelling in the air, he calmly rolled the ball into the corner for his sixth goal of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For his second of the afternoon and seventh overall in the campaign, the young centre forward took Undav’s acute pass in his stride, before firing the ball past Max Crocombe at the Grimsby keeper’s near post to make it 3-0.

The 18-year-old striker was man-of-the-match as Albion booked their place in the FA Cup semi-final with a 5-0 victory over Grimsby Town at the Amex Stadium.

Late goal from Solly March and Karou Mitoma completed the victory, as Roberto De Zerbi’s side can now look forward to a trip to Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the game, BBC presenter and former England striker Gary Lineker tweeted: “18 year old, Evan Ferguson raps it up for @OfficialBHAFC with his second goal. I see a real centre forward before my eyes.”

Lineker was meant to be hosting the BBC’s coverage of the game, but pulled out at the last minute do to illness, and was replaced by Alex Scott.

Former Liverpool and Fulham midfielder Danny Murphy was also quick to praise Ferguson, calling the striker a ‘superstar’ in the post-match analysis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the game, BBC presenter and former England striker Gary Lineker tweeted his praise for the young Brighton striker.

The BBC pundit said: “This kid is a superstar. Honestly. He's got great feet, technical ability. He's calm, powerful and plays the role really well. You don't see him out wide, he stays central and is always a target.

"I can't see a weakness in his game at the moment. For 18 years old, the maturity he shows in his game is phenomenal."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Brighton striker Glenn Murray added: “I think it was the manner of which he scored those two goals. He was so composed. When you come into a first-team you can sometimes snatch at chances, but he just relaxes in that moment.

"That’s something you can’t teach. His all round gameplay here and in the FA Cup. Physicality-wise you can be eaten up as a young lad, but he stands his ground. He’s got a good stature and I think there is big things to come.”

Ferguson has scored seven and assisted four this season – averaging a goal contribution every 84 minutes.

Having scored his first senior goal for Brighton in their 3-0 win against Forest Green in the EFL Cup second round in August, Ferguson netted his first Premier League strike in his third appearance off the bench for the Seagulls, scoring in the 4-2 defeat to Arsenal on December 31, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion boss De Zerbi the handed the teenager his first league start three days later away at Everton. Ferguson repaid the faith shown in his boss, grabbing a goal and an assist in the memorable 4-1 win at Goodison Park.

In his 16 appearances so far this season, ten of which he has started, Ferguson has scored seven and assisted four – averaging a goal contribution every 84 minutes.

Following the Grimsby win, Albion boss De Zerbi said: “Ferguson is a special striker. My staff are working hard to improve him. Not only as a number 9 and a striker, but also understanding the play, to receive the ball and to attack the space. To complete the player and the guy. He is a good guy, it's nice to work with a smart guy, because he improves day-by-day."

A number of Manchester United fans took to social media following yesterday’s game calling for their club to sign Ferguson in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brighton striker recently signed a new deal at Brighton – committing his future on the south coast until June 2026.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One said: "People need to realise that Evan Ferguson doesn't just have potential to be a top player; he's a top player RIGHT NOW, and he'll continue to prove that as time goes on. Manchester United would be silly not to do everything in their power to secure his signature this summer.”

Another wrote: “Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Šeško after a season at Leipzig.. all incredible options, but Evan Ferguson might just be the most sensible solution of the lot.

“Sir Alex Ferguson would bring this boy to Manchester United, and he'd be an instant hit, like Rooney.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third added: “Evan Ferguson combines the best of Erling Haaland and Wayne Rooney and rolls them into one.

“The evidence suggests the 18 year-old is set to dominate the beautiful game for decades to come.”