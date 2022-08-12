Three Brighton and Hove Albion players you should think about bringing into your Fantasy Football team

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the season progresses, fixture runs for some clubs will become interesting for FPL managers when they turn favourable, while the opposite may be true if they start to look more difficult.

Albion’s first win away at Manchester United was the standout performance of Gameweek One and their fixtures with that (on paper) tough game out of the way have suddenly caught the interest of many internet gaffers.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Potter’s side don’t face another side in last season’s top 6 until Liverpool and Spurs in Gameweeks Nine and Ten.

Pascal Gross of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Here are three Seagull players you should consider bringing in over the coming Gameweeks…

Dunk is a solid long term Premier League performer who should net you around 120-130 points per season through a mixture of clean sheets and some attacking threat – scoring 5 goals in the 2021/2022.

At £4.5m, he is the perfect player to be a constant in your side, whilst allowing you to save money to spend on players elsewhere.

Danny Welbeck and Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion talk to referee Paul Tierney during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

If you need £0.5m to turn a Pedro Neto (£5.5m) into a Gabriel Martinelli (£6.0m) he could be a legitimate candidate to pick if you were downgrading a £5.0m defender.

Pascal Gross – £5.5m

The German midfielder picked up both goals in last weekend's victory and caught the eye of FPL mangers in his new advanced right-wing role for Graham Potter’s side.

Many are seeing him as an alternative to players at a similar place – like Neto.

Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

He’s got a reasonable FPL history, and scored 164 points in his first ever season in the Premier League back in 2017/18.

Some remain unconvinced – seeing as seven of his career goals have come against United – but as a cheap midfield alternative it makes sense to bring him in.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Danny Welbeck – £6.5m

An assist against his old club in the first week and an impressive all-round display led to praise being given to 31-year-old from ex-United players Rio Ferdinand and Gary Neville.

The former England international showed that he’s been able to carry on his high-level performances from last season into this one.

In the final 10 Gameweeks of last campaign, he managed 50 points (5.9 points per start) which saw him 4th for all forwards across that time frame.