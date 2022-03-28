Tickets for UEFA Women's EURO 2022 games at Brighton's Amex Stadium go on sale

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium will be hosting three games during the tournament including two group stage games and one quarter-final match.

They are England v Norway (Monday, July 11, kick-off 8pm), Austria v Norway (Friday, July 15, kick-off 8pm), and quarter-final 1 – the winner of Group A v the runner-up of Group B (Wednesday, July 20, kick-off 8pm).

Visitors to the Amex will be able to watch some of the best players in the world compete including England’s all-time top goalscorer Ellen White, who will be looking to add to her record when the Lionesses come to Brighton and Hove.

Norway, who have reached the final an incredible six times and won the tournament twice, are also expected to perform well.

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 ambassador Rio Ferdinand said: "I’m really looking forward to the tournament.

"We’ve already seen ticket records broken and we are looking to break even more this summer. You just must get down to a game and take in the atmosphere.

"The tournament is vitally important. We’ve seen in the past how tournaments bring families and nations together, so we’re here to push and amplify the women’s game.

"I want the players to enjoy it. They’re the best days of your life and memories that will live with you forever.

"I went to two games at Euro 96 as a fan and the energy and excitement around that tournament was amazing – that feeling has never left me.”

England international Millie Bright said: "You want to play against the best, you want that challenge, you don’t want an easy walkthrough, so it’s going to be very, very tough. That’s why we play the sport.

"I’ve always said the fans are the 12th man. Whether it’s the 80th minute and you need that little spur-on, the roar of the crowd, they really make the atmosphere. For us they’re incredibly important, respect to our fans. I think in the women’s game you have a close connection with your fans and it’s important that we keep that connection.

"It’s incredible to know that there’s going to be a huge amount of support, hopefully sell-outs, and it shows how far the women’s game has gone but also shows what sort of atmosphere people can expect at the women’s EURO.

"We want teams to know that we’ll wear our heart on our sleeve and we’ll do anything to represent the badge."

England’s most capped player of all time, Fara Williams, said: "Every time you put on an England shirt as a player or even as a pundit trying to promote the game, you’re always trying to inspire the next generation of players to get them involved.

"It’s going to be massive. We hosted in 2005 when the women’s game was nowhere near as big as it is now, so this will rocket the game to another level.

"I played the game for 19 years and I’ve been to many tournaments, but this is the most competitive and the most open we’ve ever seen. Go and buy some tickets!”

More than 350,000 tickets of the over 700,000 available, have already sold for the tournament in the pre-sale, public ballot, and group bookings stage.

It means UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 is set to be a record-breaking event already, beating the previous tournament record of 240,000 set at Netherlands EURO 2017.

16 nations take part in this year’s tournament which will be played out across England, with nine venues playing host to 31 games including, London, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Rotherham, Sheffield, Southampton, Trafford, and Wigan & Leigh.

To mark the occasion of 100 days to go until the tournament starts, organisers launched an eye-catching giant table-football installation featuring 9ft tall female footballers in Carnaby Street today.

The installation features players representing the top-seeded team in each group (England, Germany, Netherlands, and France) and will be in situ until April 10.

Chris Bryant, tournament director for UEFA Women’s EURO 2022, added: "This is it now. We are just 100 days out from what promises to be a huge, history making spectacle for women’s football.

"We have made a great start already regarding ticket sales. It’s a case now of putting all the final plans in place and generating the excitement around a major sporting event that England has done so well previously.

"This is an opportunity to open up women’s football to new audiences. We wanted to make a bold statement and the installation in Carnaby Street is evident of that. I would encourage anyone who has not already got a ticket to snap them up soon, especially as we are expecting all the available tickets for several matches including all England games and the Final to be purchased soon after going on sale.”

UEFA Women’s EURO England 2022 brings the tournament back to England for the first time since 2005.

Tickets are priced from £5 - £50, with a family of four (two adults and two children_ able to watch some of the world’s best players from just £30 or £45 for England games, a semi-final or the final.

Tickets for UEFA Women's EURO England 2022 are on sale now. Visit: www.uefa.com/womenseuro/ticketing.

The tournament takes place across nine cities in England from July 6-31 2022.

Tom Harle and Rachel Steinberg, Sportsbeat

