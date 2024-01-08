Tony Bloom drops Brighton transfer window hint amid Roberto De Zerbi admission

Brighton owner Tony Bloom has suggested Albion won’t have a busy January transfer window as most of their absentees will return next month.

Brighton's chairman Tony Bloom

The Seagulls are reportedly close to signing Argentine youngster Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors and head coach Roberto De Zerbi said in December the club needs players in “three or four positions”.

While the Sussex outfit – who are currently without the injured Ansu Fati, Julio Enciso, Joel Veltman, Simon Adingra, and Kaoru Mitoma, among others - tend to not do a great deal of business in the winter window, chairman Bloom is not ruling out recruiting players this month.

He told the club’s YouTube channel: "January is a very difficult window. Lots of clubs are looking to supplement their squads. There are a lot of other clubs with injury issues as well.

"The good news is that, apart from Solly March, we hope everybody will be fit and available by the middle of February. We are always on the lookout. We may well do some recruitment in January, but we are very mindful of the fact we've got a really good squad of players."

Bloom also is delighted with the work De Zerbi is doing at Brighton after leading them to sixth in the Premier League last season and this term they are in the last 16 of the Europa League in their first-ever European campaign.

The 44-year-old revealed he is in talks with the Seagulls over a new contract, with his current deal expiring in 2026, and Bloom is keen to keep onto the Italian for a while yet.

He added: "We are so happy with everything that he and his team have done. We definitely want to keep him for a good amount of time. He's expressed how happy he is working at Brighton. It's a really good fit.