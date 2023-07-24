Tottenham, West Ham and Brighton given green light after Chelsea midfielder told he can leave

Conor Gallagher is ready to leave Chelsea after reportedly being told he is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder is currently with Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for their pre-season tour of America, but according to the Standard is not deemed to be in the new Blues boss’s plans for the upcoming season.

Gallagher came on as a second-half sub in Chelsea’s 5-0 victory over Wrexham in North Carolina last Thursday (July 20) and playd the full 90 minutes and scored a goal in their 4-3 win against Brighton in Philadelphia on Sunday (July 23).

The Cobham graduate has been with Chelsea since he was eight years old. Having made his debut on the opening day of last season, Gallagher went on to make 45 appearances for his boyhood side, in what turned out to be an abysmal campaign for the West London outfit.

Under the leadership of four different managers, the two-time European champions recorded their joint-lowest Premier League finish, finishing 12th with 44 points.

In prior campaigns, Gallagher had flourished out on loan for West Bromwich Albion in the 2020-2021 season, before making a name for himself in Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace side, earning an England call-up after scoring eight goals and assisting three in 39 appearances

The energetic midfielder has yet to make such an impact at Stamford Bridge, predominately being used in the centre of the park by Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, whilst caretaker boss Frank Lampard attempted to utilise him further up the pitch in a centre forward role.

Chelsea have already sold Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N’golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek from their midfield department in the last six months. If Gallagher was to be sold, it would leave £106m January signing Enzo Fernandes as the only central midfielder over the age of 21.

The West London outfit are hoping to add Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo to their roster in the coming days, for an expected fee of close to £100m.

In response to this, Brighton are reportedly in the market for a replacement for the Ecuadorian, with Gallagher suggested to be one of the names being considered at the Amex Stadium.

Tottenham are also interested in signing the 23-year-old, as they look to add more strength and depth to Ange Postecoglou’s playing squad. West Ham is another potential destination for the Chelsea man, as the Hammers seek for a successor to Declan Rice, after the club captain was sold to Arsenal for £106m.

