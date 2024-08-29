Transfer deadline day live: Could Brighton spending continue? Crawley Town expecting to make at least one more signing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Live updates from Brighton and Crawley ahead of today's 11pm transfer deadline.

The transfer window is into its final hours, with clubs including Brighton & Hove Albion and Crawley Town having until 11pm tonight (Friday, August 30) evening to complete any remaining transfer business until January.

The Seagulls have so far added nine new players this summer – and spent almost £200m – with left-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu the most recent addition this week, following earlier moves for Ibrahim Osman, Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Malick Yalcouyé, Brajan Gruda, Georginio Rutter, and Matt O’Riley.

There is also focus on potential outgoings too, with Billy Gilmour in particular attracting interest from Italian outfit Napoli.

Meanwhile, Crawley Town have made 14 permanent signings this summer – and seen a further three players join the club on loan.

Join us in our live blog as we bring you all the latest transfer news from Albion and the Reds, along with news elsewhere from the Premier League and League One.