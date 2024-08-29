Transfer deadline day live: Could Brighton spending continue? Crawley Town expecting to make at least one more signing
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The transfer window is into its final hours, with clubs including Brighton & Hove Albion and Crawley Town having until 11pm tonight (Friday, August 30) evening to complete any remaining transfer business until January.
The Seagulls have so far added nine new players this summer – and spent almost £200m – with left-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu the most recent addition this week, following earlier moves for Ibrahim Osman, Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Malick Yalcouyé, Brajan Gruda, Georginio Rutter, and Matt O’Riley.
There is also focus on potential outgoings too, with Billy Gilmour in particular attracting interest from Italian outfit Napoli.
Meanwhile, Crawley Town have made 14 permanent signings this summer – and seen a further three players join the club on loan.
Join us in our live blog as we bring you all the latest transfer news from Albion and the Reds, along with news elsewhere from the Premier League and League One.
The page will show when there are updates.
Transfer deadline day live: All the latest news from Brighton & Hove Albion and Crawley Town
Key Events
- Brighton & Hove Albion have spent almost £200m in the summer transfer window
- Crawley Town have made 14 permanent signings over the summer - with a further three coming in on loan
- The summer 2024 transfer window closes at 11pm BST on Friday, August 30
Brighton finally sanction goalkeeper exit as Fabian Hurzeler makes Jason Steele and Bart Verbruggen decision
Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has joined Championship side Hull City on a season-long loan.
Rushworth, 23, had previously been linked with a move to newly-promoted Ipswich Town but he will now team-up with Tim Walter’s men who are 14th in the Championship with three draws from their first three matches.
Mahmoud Dahoud looks set to depart the Seagulls
Brighton make shock £20m striker swoop as Tony Bloom ends remarkable transfer window with one final flourish
Brighton are hoping to add one more attacking player to their squad in the remaining hours of the transfer window.
The Seagulls have submitted a bid of around £20m to Nordsjaelland for Danish striker Conrad Harder, which would continue Albion’s huge summer spend.
So far Brighton have spent more than £200m this transfer window as part of a dramatic squad transformation – but it seems chairman Tony Bloom has not finished yet.
Former Brighton striker Neal Maupay has linked up with ex-Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi at Marseille
Brighton deadline day transfer state of play with outgoing medical agreed and a £20m blockbuster late arrival
Brighton & Hove Albion are set for a final flourish to a remarkable transfer window.
The Seagulls have already spent north of £200m with Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Brajab Gruda, Mats Wieffer, Matt O’Riley, Ferdi Kadıoğlu, Ibrahim Osman, Malick Yalcouyé and Amario Cozier-Duberry all arriving.
The £40m deal with Leeds United for Rutter smashed Albion’s incoming transfer record, while £35m was paid to Newcastle United for Minteh.
The fees for Gruda, Kadıoğlu, Wieffer and O’Riley were all said to be around £25m each.
Deniz Undav’s £30m exit to Stuttgart and Pascal Gross’s £6m switch to Borussia Dortmund have been the significant departures but more outgoing business is expected to be completed today as Albion look to trim a large squad – and perhaps one more major addition.
You can read a round up of Brighton’s expected deadline day transfer moves here.
A surprise departure for one of Brighton's Premier League rivals
Brighton ace confirms move as Wigan receive major transfer boost ahead of Birmingham
Brighton midfielder Jensen Weir has joined League One Wigan Athletic on a permanent basis, on undisclosed terms.
Men’s first-team head coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “I have only known Jensen a short time, but I have been impressed with his attitude and professionalism.
“This is a great opportunity for him, at a club he knows well. We would like to wish him every success for the future and thank him for his efforts at Brighton.”
Wigan, who are 18th in League One, are back in action this Saturday as they travel to Birmingham.
Crawley Town 'outbid' MK Dons for striker
Crawley Town boss gives brief update as Reds look to add to squad before window shuts
It’s already been a very busy summer for Crawley Town.
We saw eight players released at the end of the season and then one-by-one the heroes of last year’s promotion-winning squad left. Nick Tsaroulla, Adam Campbell, Will Wright, Danilo Orsi, Corey Addai, Klaidi Lolos, Liam Kelly and Kellan Gordon all left for pastures new.
But we also saw 18 players join the club as Scott Lindsey was once again asked to rebuild his squad to take on League One.
And we can expect at least one more addition to the squad before the summer transfer window shuts tomorrow.
You can read Lindsey’s update here.
Brighton midfielder transfer confirmed
Albion midfielder Malick Yalcouye has joined Austrian club Sturm Graz on a season-long loan.
Men’s first-team head coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “Malick is a very exciting prospect for us. He is only 18 and his career is only just starting to develop.
“I have been impressed with Malick since he joined us earlier this summer, and now he has the chance to get good experience in a competitive domestic league and at Champions League level with Sturm Graz.
“We are looking forward to watching him develop and our pathway development manager Gordon Greer will monitor his progress throughout the season.”
Yalcouye joined Albion in July for around £6m on a five-year contract from IFK Gothenburg.
Opinion: Is fabulous Fabian Hurzeler about to make his first mistake as Billy Gilmour prepares for Napoli?
“The sale 12 months ago of Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for a British record of £115 million, was almost at fait accompli. The player wanted out and Chelsea were offering silly money.
“Gilmour’s different. He’s still developing, to reiterate, he’s only going to get better.
“He doesn’t want to leave, he settled here, and frankly the Italians aren’t throwing money around like our friends from Stamford Bridge.”
Life-long Albion fan Ian Hart has given his verdict on fabulous Fabian Hurzeler and a tricky situation with Billy Gilmour
You can read Ian’s opinion piece here.
Brighton confirm latest transfer exit but future of ex-Arsenal ace remains unclear
Albion striker Mark O’Mahony is joining Championship club Portsmouth on a season-long loan.
Men’s first-team coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “This is a great opportunity for Mark to have his first loan in the Championship.
“Everybody was delighted for Mark when he scored his first senior goal on Tuesday and we’re looking forward to seeing how he does at Fratton Park.”
Portsmouth have also been trying to get Albion attacker Amario Cozier-Duberry on a season loan.
The ex-Arsenal ace impressed in pre-season following his free transfer to Brighton but his first team opportunities will be limited with the Seagulls this term.
The 19-year-old is expected to move out on loan this summer.
'There are arguments' - Fabian Hurzeler responds to key Billy Gilmour transfer report after major injury blow confirmed
Billy Gilmour’s proposed move to Napoli is reportedly off after Matt O’Riley’s serious injury this week – but Fabian Hurzeler remains tight-lipped on the Scotland midfielder’s future.
Brighton’s new £25m signing Matt O’Riley faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines following his ankle injury sustained on debut against Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday (August 27).
O’Riley, signed by the Seagulls from Scottish champions Celtic last week, was forced off after just six minutes following a challenge from Crawley’s Jay Williams.
Brighton goalkeeper transfer close – seven more set to exit
Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth is close to agreeing a season loan in the Championship with Hull.
Rushworth, 23, impressed while on loan at Swansea last term and is now set for a another stint in the second tier.
The Brighton ace, who attracted interest from newly-promoted Ipswich Town earlier in the window, was in Fabian Hurzeler’s matchday squads for Albion’s Premier League wins against Everton and Manchester United.
But the return to fitness of No 1 Bart Verbruggen will likely see Jason Steele drop to the bench, allowing Rushworth to leave on loan.
Read the full story here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.