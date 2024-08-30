Transfer deadline day recap: Brighton bid farewell to Billy Gilmour as Crawley Town snap up striker
The transfer window is into its final hours, with clubs including Brighton & Hove Albion and Crawley Town having until 11pm tonight (Friday, August 30) to complete any remaining transfer business until January.
The Seagulls have so far added nine new players this summer – and spent almost £200m – with left-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu the most recent addition this week, following earlier moves for Ibrahim Osman, Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Malick Yalcouyé, Brajan Gruda, Georginio Rutter, and Matt O’Riley.
There is also focus on potential outgoings too, with Billy Gilmour in particular attracting interest from Italian outfit Napoli.
Meanwhile, Crawley Town have made 14 permanent signings this summer – and seen a further three players join the club on loan.
Join us in our live blog as we bring you all the latest transfer news from Albion and the Reds.
And that's a wrap!
Brighton were busy again in the transfer market, waving goodbye to Billy Gilmour and Mahmoud Dahoud on deadline day while a further four players went out on loan.
Crawley, meanwhile, made one signing - striker Will Swan from Mansfield Town.
Attentions now turn to their respective league campaigns. Albion travel to Arsenal in the Premier League in today’s (August 31) lunchtime kick-off while the Reds entertain Barnsley in League One at 3pm.
Nothing about Billy Gilmour's transfer to Napoli makes sense – Brighton transfer window recap
Billy Gilmour moved to Napoli from Brighton & Hove Albion on transfer deadline day for a reported fee of £15m.
It seems odd to focus on a £15m exit when Brighton have spent north of £200m during a remarkable transfer window.
The Seagulls smashed their incoming transfer record as they paid Leeds United £40m for French striker Georginio Rutter, while the excellent Yankuba Minteh signed from Newcastle for around £35m.
However, alongside this, the situation with Billy Gilmour remains a mystery.
You can read Derren Howard’s thoughts on Brighton’s summer transfer dealings here.
Fabian Hurzeler's dream Brighton XI to face Arsenal after massive summer spend – decision made on ex-Leeds United ace
Brighton & Hove Albion have spent more than £200m during a remarkable summer transfer window – but what is their strongest XI?
The Seagulls smashed their transfer record as Georginio Rutter joined from Leeds for £40m and Yankuba Minteh signed from Newcastle for around £35m.
Matt O’Riley came in from Celtic, Brajan Gruda arrived from Mainz, Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord and Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce – all for around £25m each, while Deniz Undav, Pascal Gross and Billy Gilmour departed.
It provides new head coach Fabian Hurzeler with some fascinating selection dilemmas as he embarks on his first season in the Premier League.
Hurzeler has guided Albion to victories in their first two top flight fixtures against Manchester United and Everton and this Saturday they travel to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.
Here’s Brighton’s dream starting XI after a remarkable summer transfer window
But don't worry, clubs can request an hour extension to complete any documents if a transfer is close.
A busy deadline day for the Seagulls
Last-ditch twist in Billy Gilmour saga as Brighton confirm transfer decision after Matt O'Riley injury
Billy Gilmour has completed a permanent move to Napoli, for around £15m.
The Scotland international spent two years at the Amex, making 60 appearances in all competitions.
Gilmour’s move to Napoli had been placed in doubt after Matt O’Riley, a £25m summer signing from Celtic, sustained a serious ankle injury six minutes into his Brighton debut in their Carabao Cup win against Crawley Town last Tuesday.
You can read the full story - including quotes from Albion technical director David Weir and head coach Fabian Hurzeler on the move - here.
Brighton ace to leave as 'mystery transfer' gets the 'here we go' treatment from Fabrizio Romano
The ongoing saga of Billy Gilmour’s exit from Brighton appears to be nearing a conclusion.
Napoli have been chasing the Scotland international midfielder throughout the transfer window and appear to have finally reached a £15m agreement with the Seagulls.
The Italians started the bidding at £8m earlier this window but the two clubs now appear to have settled on a figure for the 23-year-old, who joined Brighton for around £6m in 2022. You can read the full story here.
Billy Gilmour departs Brighton
Is defensive reinforcement on its way to Brighton?
Brighton make official transfer deadline day statement as defender exits - two more to follow
Brighton defender Odel Offiah is joining League One club Blackpool on loan for the rest of the season.
Offiah made his debut for Albion in a 2-0 win over Cardiff City in August and his first Premier League appearance came as a substitute against Nottingham Forest in April 2023.
Albion are also expected to sanction the exits of talented young left back Imari Samuels and midfielder Jakub Moder before the transfer window closes.
You can read more here.
Brighton midfielder exits for Frankfurt in permanent deal
Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed that midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a permanent deal on undisclosed terms.
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said: “This is an opportunity for Mo to play again in the Bundesliga, an environment he knows well from his time with Dortmund and Stuttgart.
“We wish him all the best for his future and thank him for his efforts during his time with the club.” You can read the full story here.
Predicted Premier League table after transfer deadline – Where Brighton, Arsenal and Chelsea are tipped to finish
Brighton & Hove Albion have been the surprise package of the transfer window as they have spent north of £200m this transfer window.
Brighton have enjoyed a flying start to the season so far with two wins from their first two matches against Manchester United and Everton.
This Saturday they face their sternest test yet at Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who are also two wins from two having beaten Wolves and Aston Villa.
According to OddsChecker, here’s where Brighton, Arsenal and Chelsea are tipped to finish this season after the summer transfer window.
Brighton confirm Jeremy Sarmiento loan
Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed that Jeremy Sarmiento will go on a season-long loan to Championship side Burnley.
The Ecuadorian international heads to Burnley after spending his pre-season with Brighton.
Read the full story here.
