Ukraine crisis: Brighton's classy show of support for peace in Ukraine at Newcastle United and Aston Villa

Albion’s men’s team were due to wear the hyper turq change strip at St James’ Park this weekend, and the women’s team the home strip as they travel to Aston Villa.

But the club has been granted permission for both teams to wear the yellow and blue strip - their third kit - in both fixtures.

Deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber said, “Like so many across the world, everyone at our club is horrified by the invasion of Ukraine, and we add our voice to the many calls for peace.

“We also want to show our full support for the people of Ukraine, and to all those who are suffering innocently from this terrible conflict, not least the many children.

“As a club, and on behalf of our players, staff and supporters, we would also like to recognise and show our respect for the many humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering in the region.”

From 5pm today ALL profits from ongoing sales of our yellow and blue third strip will be donated to the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

For fans wishing to donate directly, they can do so here.

Meanwhile, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl admits he is struggling to concentrate on his job in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Austrian Hasenhuttl has welcomed the many sporting sanctions imposed on Russia and concedes football is currently serving only as a distraction.

Southampton host Premier League rivals West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday evening.

The south-coast club will then wear their yellow and blue away kit – the same colours as the Ukrainian flag – for Saturday’s top-flight trip to Aston Villa, a pre-planned move which is being turned into a show of solidarity.

“I think there is nobody around who is not talking about it because it affects us all,” Hasenhuttl said of the invasion.

“It’s a human catastrophe what happens and every team has players that are affected. We have with Lyanco, a sister who was in Ukraine but made it now back to Brazil, but you can see what it does with players and with everybody.

“I have been really struggling for one week to concentrate on my job, to concentrate on ridiculous football in the moment.

“The only good thing is that you have two or three hours during the game where you’re not thinking about it.

“The rest of the day is affected by worrying about children, women, people dying in a needless war.”