'Bid again' - Brighton ready '£40m proposal' for Chelsea defender wanted by Man City and Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion are still on course to submit a club-record '£40m proposal' for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.
By Matt Pole
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

The 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Albion, played a key role in helping the Seagulls deliver European football for the first time in their history.

The England under-21 international, who has also attracted interest from Manchester City and Liverpool, made 22 senior appearances in all competitions for Brighton during the 2022-23 campaign, playing a grand total of 1,613 minutes.

The Seagulls have already seen a £30m bid for Colwill rejected by the Blues.

Reports suggest the Cobham graduate – who this week trained with the senior England squad following the withdrawals of Brighton captain Lewis Dunk and new Real Madrid signing Jude Bellingham – will be part of incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino’s plans for next season.

But Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi and the Seagulls faithful have both made it clear they would love to see the young gun back at the Amex next season.

And Brighton look set to return for Colwill with a bid that would eclipse the club’s record £30m acquisition of João Pedro from Watford.

Romano tweeted: “Brighton will bid again for Colwill and it’s £40m proposal, as called last week. No changes. #BHAFC

Brighton & Hove Albion are still on course to submit a club-record '£40m proposal' for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Picture by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty ImagesBrighton & Hove Albion are still on course to submit a club-record '£40m proposal' for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Picture by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images
“…and same for Chelsea: no plans to let him leave. Part of long term project.”

