Update expected on Evan Ferguson injury following Liverpool midfielder's horror tackle

Roberto De Zerbi is expected to provide an update on the fitness status of Evan Ferguson at today’s press conference.

The striker hobbled off in last week’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Liverpool in the 89th minute, after Fabinho fouled him from behind with a nasty-looking challenge.

The 18-year-old went to the ground clutching his knee immediately and was replaced by Deniz Undav.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabinho only received a yellow card from referee David Coote, a decision supported by VAR official Neil Swarbrick.

The striker hobbled off in last week’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Liverpool in the 89th minute. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Following the game, the referring body PGMOL admitted the two officials had made a mistake in not sending off the Brazilian midfielder.

Brighton boss De Zerbi is likely to give an update on Ferguson’s injury in his pre-match press conference for this Saturday’s game against Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Italian is already expected to be without Adam Lallana and Levi Colwill, as they continue their recovery from muscle injuries sustained in January.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion will also be without Alexis Mac Allister who is suspended for one game after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season against Leicester.

New signing Facundo Buonanette has trained with his new teammates for the first time this week, but is also unavailable after suffering from cervical spine and skull trauma whilst playing for the Argentina U21s.