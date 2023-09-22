Update on Bournemouth's £23m midfielder's availability for Brighton game

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Cherries will continue their search for a first Premier League victory this season when they face a high-flying Brighton side at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, September 24.

The Dorset's side poor start comes in spite of spending more than £110m on new players in the summer, including the addition of United States international Adams from Leeds for £23m.

Adams has yet to be seen in a Bournemouth shirt since arriving at the club, but Iraola confirmed the 24-year-old had started training with the squad.

Iraola said: “Tyler Adams won’t be available for the Brighton game but he has started training partially with the group. There is a chance of having him in the next week or two weeks or so.”

Despite the winless run, Iraola will have been pleased with parts of his sides battling display against Chelsea last Sunday, in which they picked up a point in a 0-0 draw.

The Spaniard will hope his side can take advantage of an Albion side playing its third game in the space of a week, having made their Europa League debut on Thursday.

Roberto De Zerbi is set to make a number of changes to his Brighton team for the Bournemouth game, following the Seagulls’ disappointing 3-2 loss to AEK Athens at the Amex Stadium.

Lewis Dunk was unavailable for Thursday’s defeat, due to picking up a muscular injury in the 3-1 win at Manchester United the weekend prior, and is unlikely to return in time for Sunday’s game.

Pascal Gross and James Milner are all set to miss the short trip down the south coast, due to suffering knocks in the Athens game.

Despite the poor start to their European campaign, Albion have been flying high in the Premier League, winning four of their first five league games.