Watch as another Brighton star scores 'Kaoru Mitoma-like' goal just 24-hours after Chelsea stunner

Brighton loan ace Mark O'Mahony dazzles at Portsmouth

Brighton loan ace Mark O'Mahony made an immediate impact on his return to action for Portsmouth against Oxford United last Saturday.

The 20-year-old striker joined the Championship club on a season loan last summer but has missed the last 15 matches with an oblique muscle injury.

It’s been a hugely frustrating period for O'Mahony who has only managed five starts so this term, with 10 league appearances in total.

O'Mahony was an unused substitute for Portsmouth in their midweek 2-1 win at Cardiff and then, last Saturday at Oxford, made his return as a 63rd minute replacement for Colby Bishop.

Portsmouth were already leading 1-0 thanks to Andre Dozzell’s 47th minute effort and O'Mahony sealed the win with a sublime second.

The striker’s first touch from a long header forward was sublime and O'Mahony showed great composure to finish well beyond Oxford goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.

The goal from O’Mahony had shades of Kaoru Mitoma’s excellent first half goal for Brighton in their 3-0 Premier League victory against Chelsea just 24-hours earlier.

"It was a nice one to come back with a goal,” said O'Mahony to the Porstmouth FC YouTube channel. “It's been a long few weeks out to be honest, a lot longer than what I thought it would be. To come back and for a 2-0 win and to come on and score is what you work hard for.

"I just remember Tez [Terry Devlin] just hitting one long header. I got a nice touch and found myself through on goal, so I knew if I get the chance I'll score and thankfully it was a nice time to score as well with the fans.

"Especially for your first goal since you've come back from injury and especially to wrap up three huge points on the road.”

The injury sustained last November was more problematic than expected and saw O’Mahony return to Brighton for treatment. The former Cork City player, who has made four first team appearances for Brighton with one goal, is now fully focussed on finishing the season well for Portsmouth.

“I probably thought it would have been three to four weeks. Obviously not being over two and a half months wasn't what I wanted but it's days like this that you go in every morning and you try and progress with the rehab.

"It's all to the physio team here, they helped me a lot. Big thanks to them as well because without them I wouldn't have been as ready as I was today. I know it's been long but I'm just delighted to be back and thankfully with a goal.

"It's what you play football for, it's days like this and we'll enjoy the weekend but as soon as Monday comes, we're back onto QPR. It's something to build on now and we're just fully concentrated going into the end of the season.”

Portsmouth are 18th in the Championship, seven points above the drop zone. John Mousinho’s team are back in action this Saturday against QPR at Fratton Park.

O’Mahony returns to Brighton this summer and is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2027.