Watch Wout Weghorst explain why he kissed ball before Solly March's missed penalty - 'I felt sorry'

Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst said he took matters into his own hands after his teammates failed to add extra pressure on Brighton’s penalty takers.

By Sam Morton
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:09 BST

Following an intense 120 minutes against Manchester United, in which neither team could break the deadlock, Solly March skied his penalty in an epic shootout – which saw 13 penalties scored. Victor Lindelof took the opportunity to take the Red Devils to their second domestic final of the season where they will play Manchester City.

After scoring his own penalty, Dutch striker Weghorst picked up the ball and kissed it before handing it to March, who was walking towards the penalty spot.

"I already said to do it [talk to the Brighton players before penalties] before we started, to some of our guys but nobody did it,” Weghorst said.

After scoring his own penalty, Dutch striker Wout Weghorst picked up the ball and kissed it before handing it to March, who then skied his spot-kick  (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)After scoring his own penalty, Dutch striker Wout Weghorst picked up the ball and kissed it before handing it to March, who then skied his spot-kick  (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
"I scored, saw the ball and tried to get a few advantages to maybe help us win it.

"I walked to him [March] and said some things but at the end, I went to him because I felt sorry because that was the one that missed. I just tried everything and normally it doesn't make a difference but maybe it did."

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea also revealed he tried to put pressure on the Brighton and Hove Albion penalty takers in their FA Cup semi-final victory at Wembley Stadium. Click here to read more.

See also: Brighton vs Manchester United player ratings gallery: Midfield maestro scores 8/10 while star man has off day with 5/10

