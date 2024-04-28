Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Albion are winless in the league since March 10 and they have won only two games in all competitions since thrashing Sheffield United 5-0 on February 18.

The Seagulls were easily beaten 4-0 at the hands of title-chasing Manchester City on Thursday (April 25) – which leaves them in 12th position and below Sunday’s opponents, Bournemouth.

“There was no [Erling] Haaland so they played without proper striker,” Veltman said. “Players were coming into midfield, playing one-twos. Really good players to play out of our pressure. You have to give them credit.

Brighton and Hove Albion full-back Joel Veltman (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“We always look in the mirror before you look to opponents. Of course, we need to do better and can do better.

“They were a level too high for us today. We will review the game and Sunday is a nice challenge to come back stronger.”

The Dutchman, 31, was asked about the performance of fellow full-back Valentin Barco, who made his full debut in a Brighton shirt against Manchester City.

The 19-year-old lost the ball for the third goal, and didn’t cover himself in glory for the fourth goal, but he showed encouraging moments going forward – and there was no lack of character shown by the Argentine.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi went as far as to say the youngster was the ‘best player on the pitch’.

“Especially on the ball, he [Barco] did really well,” Veltman told reporters.

"Of course, he conceded the third goal but that’s how we play, right? With risk? We won’t do it differently on Sunday.

“Especially at his age, he will learn from that. He will grow and be better. He did well second half.

“He’s a proper left back. Made his debut for Argentina as well. He’s taking in all the information about how we play from players and technical staff. At his age, playing in the Premier League is a huge achievement for him.”

Albion have been decimated by injuries throughout the season with key players missing for long periods – often at the same time. Before the visit of Pep Guardiola’s team, it was revealed that Evan Ferguson and Pervis Estupinan were out for the rest of the season.

Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood have all been out for a prolonged period and are not expected to play again until next season. Jan Paul van Hecke has also been added to the injury list since Thursday – but Billy Gilmour is set to return.

"It’s been the whole season – loads of injuries, long injuries,” Veltman said. “I’ve not experienced it [before] in my career.

"It is frustrating. We need to be realistic. Tough season. Tough games to go and we have to go for it.

“There is disappointment. We wanted to be higher in the league. We are having to adapt every game due to injuries and not playing at our best.