“We’re taking building for the future to next levels” - Brighton fans react to signing of highly-rated Ivorian striker

The Ivorian plied his trade for FC Nordsjaelland for the last two seasons, where an impressive nine goals and four assists in the 2021-22 Danish Superliga clearly caught the eye of Brighton’s highly-regarded scouting network.

Fan reaction has centred around the need for the Ivorian to gain a work permit before he can play in the Premier League, but has generally been positive about the 20-year-old’s recruitment.

Twitter user @owen_bhafc said: “Simon Adingra certainly has something we’re lacking.”

In all truth, there will be few amongst Brighton & Hove Albion’s fans who can say they’ve seen Seagulls new boy Simon Adingra play before. Picture by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Fellow Twitter user @PursuitOfTruthB said: “Another new one! Welcome to Brighton Simon Adingra Looks to have great acceleration, close control, technical and can finish. Another very interesting prospect and potential gem #bhafc #adingra”

@FPLSeagull said: “A young, unknown attacker without a work permit, who will probably get a loan to USG. Very on-brand. Love it ”

@EnajeeBHAFC added: “We’re taking building for the future to next levels”.

The reaction was tempered by some fans, including @BHAFC_CAM, who said: “Won’t see him for 1/2 years ”

On the whole, though, anticipation was high.

Fan page @wearebrighton even dared to dream about Adingra’s return to the Amex, saying: “A year out on loan then ready to take the Europa League by storm when he comes to Brighton for the 2023-24 season?”

The optimism was shared by @MJSowerby, who said: “Just looked up this Simon Adingra on YouTube and he's probably the best player I've ever seen #bhafc”, before adding “In all seriousness he does look very promising”.

As he is yet to play for his country, Adingra is understood not to meet the qualifications for a work permit under Premier League and UK Home Office rules, but could follow the path of other Albion signings.

A loan deal to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise has been rumoured, which would see the winger follow in the footsteps of Kaoru Mitoma and Kacper Kozłowski.

Mitoma secured his work permit as he and Poland’s Kozłowski helped Union SG to a second-place finish in the 2021-22 Belgian First Division A.

Both players are now thought to be a part of Brighton’s first-team plans this season.

There may be worries that the deal follows the precedent of Percy Tau, who notoriously struggled to gain his work permit due to the FIFA World Ranking of his country South Africa while on loan at Union SG, Club Brugge and Anderlecht.

Fans will hope that the Seagulls have learned their lesson from that case, however, with Adingra too good a prospect to ignore.

Brighton’s technical director David Weir said: “We’re delighted to welcome Simon to the club. He’s an exciting young player who has had a terrific start to his career in Denmark.

“He’s a creative offensive player who can play on both sides and is very good in one-on-one situations.