Mohammad Kudus has spoken out on Twitter over claims that he and his team were difficult to work with during negotiations for his failed move to Brighton.

Reports have begun to circulate that Kudus’ entourage have been difficult to negotiate with this summer, with Albion said to have felt ‘cheated on’ following their talks with the 23-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Kudus re-tweeted a post from @EuropeanLad with this claim and said: “Cap emoji& BS!@TheEuropeanLad”

Brighton had been given a 48-hour window to complete personal terms with Kudus after their bid was accepted for the player, but failed to do so, leading the Sussex side to turn their attentions to other transfer targets, with Lille midfielder Carlos Baleba now their top priority.