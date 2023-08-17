West Ham and Chelsea target Mohammad Kudus unleashes Twitter outburst following failed Brighton transfer
The Ajax midfielder’s potential transfer to the Seagulls collapsed after personal terms could not be agreed, despite a bid of £16m being accepted by the Dutch club. West Ham and Chelsea have also been linked with the Ghanaian, but there has yet to be a breakthrough in discussions.
Reports have begun to circulate that Kudus’ entourage have been difficult to negotiate with this summer, with Albion said to have felt ‘cheated on’ following their talks with the 23-year-old.
However, Kudus re-tweeted a post from @EuropeanLad with this claim and said: “Cap emoji& BS!@TheEuropeanLad”
Brighton had been given a 48-hour window to complete personal terms with Kudus after their bid was accepted for the player, but failed to do so, leading the Sussex side to turn their attentions to other transfer targets, with Lille midfielder Carlos Baleba now their top priority.
The club are hoping to sign one midfielder before the window closes on September 1, having sold Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for £115m, a British transfer fee record.