Brighton & Hove Albion are set to miss out on signing Mohammed Kudus after failing to agree personal terms with the Ajax midfielder.

The Seagulls had reportedly agreed a fee for the Ghanaian international earlier this week and were given a 48-hour window to organise a contract for his arrival at the Amex Stadium.

However, an agreement could not be reached and said deadline has now passed, leaving many to believe the move is now off.

Reports suggest that the collapse of this deal does not mean Kudus will remain at Ajax, but does suggest his price tag is likely to increase for any other clubs looking to sign the 22-year-old.

Kudus joined Ajax from Danish side Nordsjælland in 2020 and has gone on to make 84 appearances for the famous Dutch club, scoring 23 goals. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Chelsea are now favourites to sign Kudus, having been reportedly monitoring the players situation for much of the summer.

He predominately operates from an attacking position, but can also play as a centre-forward and off the right-hand side.