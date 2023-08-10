BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

'Deal collapsed' - Brighton set to miss out on landmark signing opening the door to Chelsea move

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to miss out on signing Mohammed Kudus after failing to agree personal terms with the Ajax midfielder.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 10th Aug 2023, 17:11 BST

The Seagulls had reportedly agreed a fee for the Ghanaian international earlier this week and were given a 48-hour window to organise a contract for his arrival at the Amex Stadium.

However, an agreement could not be reached and said deadline has now passed, leaving many to believe the move is now off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reports suggest that the collapse of this deal does not mean Kudus will remain at Ajax, but does suggest his price tag is likely to increase for any other clubs looking to sign the 22-year-old.

Kudus joined Ajax from Danish side Nordsjælland in 2020 and has gone on to make 84 appearances for the famous Dutch club, scoring 23 goals. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)Kudus joined Ajax from Danish side Nordsjælland in 2020 and has gone on to make 84 appearances for the famous Dutch club, scoring 23 goals. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Kudus joined Ajax from Danish side Nordsjælland in 2020 and has gone on to make 84 appearances for the famous Dutch club, scoring 23 goals. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

James Milner issues fitness update ahead of Luton Town and makes De Zerbi and Jurgen Klopp claim

West Ham join Brighton in race for Manchester City wonderkid

Brighton team news: Chelsea target Moises Caicedo is a major doubt for Luton Town opener

Chelsea are now favourites to sign Kudus, having been reportedly monitoring the players situation for much of the summer.

Kudus joined Ajax from Danish side Nordsjælland in 2020 and has gone on to make 84 appearances for the famous Dutch club, scoring 23 goals.

He predominately operates from an attacking position, but can also play as a centre-forward and off the right-hand side.

It is unclear whether Brighton will pursue another target, having been linked with Manchester City’s Cole Palmer for a potential loan move, but no official offer has yet been made.