'Positive talks' - West Ham now favourites to hijack deal for Brighton and Chelsea target

West Ham have opened up initial talks with Ajax to sign midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who is a primary target of Brighton.

West Ham have opened up initial talks with Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who is a primary target of Brighton.

The Hammers are eyeing up a potential move for the 22-year-old as a replacement for Lucas Paquetá, who is set to join Manchester City in a £95m deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kudus is said to be open to the move and talks are progressing well, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Kudus joined Ajax from Danish side Nordsjælland in 2020 and has gone on to make 84 appearances for the famous Dutch club, scoring 23 goals. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

No official bid has been placed by West Ham yet, as they wait for confirmation of the Paquetá sale to the Premier League champions.

Kudus came very close to joining Brighton last week, after the Seagulls had a bid of around £16m accepted by the Dutch club. However, the move collapsed because the Ghanaian international failed to agree personal terms.

Chelsea have also been heavily linked with the talented Kudus, having monitored the player’s situation closely all summer, but are also yet to make an official bid.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kudus joined Ajax from Danish side Nordsjælland in 2020 and has gone on to make 84 appearances for the famous Dutch club, scoring 23 goals.

If he was to join West Ham, he would be teaming up with James Ward-Prowse, as the Southampton midfielder recently finalised a £30m move to the London Stadium.

David Moyes will also hope to welcome Manchester United defender Harry Maguire later this week, after having a bid for the England international accepted.

The club are also confident Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez will complete his £35m move from Ajax in the coming days, acting as a successor to former captain Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal for £106m.

Brighton have started to consider other midfield targets after their failed pursuit of Kudus. The Sussex side are reportedly close to signing 19-year-old Carlos Baleba, having agreed personal terms with the Lille midfielder.