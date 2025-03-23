From left: Piero Hincapie, Martin Zubimendi, Nico Williams, Marc Guehi. | National World

Brighton fans will no doubt be pleased with their side's achievements this season.

Albion went into the international break of the back of a 2-2 draw against Manchester City, which continued their impressive seven game unbeaten run in all competitions.

The point at the Etihad Stadium moved Fabian Hurzeler’s men into touching distance of the Champions League positions, with two points currently the difference between themselves in seventh and Chelsea in fourth.

Although full focus remains on ensuring a top four position at the end of this campaign, planning has already started ahead of next term, with the Seagulls already completing their first piece of summer business. Brighton announced the signing of 18-year-old Yoon Doyoung on Friday, with the winger making the £2m move from South Korean club Daejeon Hana Citizen.

But what do Hurzeler’s side need to do to establish themselves as Champions League candidates next season?

Well, we’ve turned to the world of Artificial Intelligence, and specifically X’s Grok tool, to find out - and this is what it came up with when asked: What signings do Brighton and Hove Albion need to make in the 2025 summer transfer window to transform them into Champions League contenders next season?

AI’s detailed response to Brighton question

To transform Brighton and Hove Albion into genuine Champions League contenders for the 2025-26 season, they’ll need to strategically bolster their squad during the 2025 summer transfer window. Brighton have already shown ambition with their recruitment under Tony Bloom and Fabian Hürzeler, blending youthful talent with proven quality, as seen in their £200 million summer 2024 splurge on players like Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, and Matt O’Riley.

However, to compete at the elite European level, they must address specific areas of the squad - depth, experience, and game-changing firepower - while maintaining their shrewd, data-driven approach.

Secure elite goalscoring firepower

Why: Brighton’s attack is versatile but lacks a consistent, prolific finisher capable of delivering 15-20 Premier League goals a season - a benchmark for Champions League-caliber teams. João Pedro and Evan Ferguson show promise, but neither has yet proven they can carry the load at that level.

What to do: A signing such as RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško, could provide the clinical edge needed. Šeško’s pace and finishing would complement Brighton’s possession-based style and stretch defences in Europe. Šeško has a natural goal-scoring instinct, evidenced by his 18 goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances during the 2023-24 season and a strong start to 2024-25. Šeško’s conversion rate would give Brighton a reliable finisher to capitalise on their high-xG chances, crucial against defensively tight Champions League sides.

Addition commandment at the heart of defence

Why: Lewis Dunk remains a cornerstone, but injuries to Igor Julio and the relative inexperience of Jan Paul van Hecke highlight a need for another top-tier central defender. A Champions League campaign demands depth and resilience.

What to do: Someone like Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi - Premier League-proven, composed, and still young at 24 -could partner Dunk or Van Hecke effectively, adding ball-playing ability and defensive solidity. Another could be Piero Hincapie. The 23-year-old Ecuadorian is versatile (can play centre-back or left-back), quick, and excels in progressive passing (5.1 progressive passes per 90).

His role in Leverkusen’s 2023-24 Bundesliga title win shows he can handle high-pressing systems like Hürzeler’s. At 6’0”, he’s less dominant aerially but compensates with agility and ball-playing skill. Leverkusen rejected £35 million bids in 2024, but £40-50 million could tempt them by 2025, especially if Brighton sell a fringe player like Igor Julio to fund it

Search for creative flair

Why: Brighton’s wing options - Minteh, Mitoma, and Gruda - are exciting but raw or injury-prone. To compete with Europe’s best, they need a wide player who can consistently beat defenders and deliver decisive moments.

What to do: A target like Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, with his pace, trickery, and end product, would elevate their flanks. His £50 million release clause fits Brighton’s new spending range, and his youth aligns with their model. Williams is a nightmare for defenders with his top speed (reportedly over 35 km/h) and close control, averaging 2.8 successful dribbles per game in La Liga during the 2023-24 season. He’d stretch defences, creating space for players like João Pedro or Benjamin Šeško in Hürzeler’s system.

Need for an experienced midfield general

Why: The midfield rebuild with Wieffer, O’Riley, and Baleba is promising, but it’s light on seasoned leadership after losing Pascal Gross.

What to do: A player like Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners—versatile, tactically astute, and capable of dictating play—could anchor the engine room, offering control in high-stakes European matches. His £40-50 million price tag is steep but within Brighton’s financial reach post their recent profits.

Another option could be Martin Zubimendi. The 26-year-old Spaniard is a deep-lying playmaker with elite passing (90% accuracy, 6.8 progressive passes per 90 in 2023-24) and positional discipline (1.7 interceptions per game). He’d anchor Hürzeler’s system, freeing O’Riley to push forward. He adds control and maturity, crucial for grinding out results in tight Champions League group games. His €60 million (£51 million) release clause scared off Liverpool in 2024, but Brighton’s data-driven approach and recent spending power make him attainable. Sociedad’s reluctance to sell could ease by 2025 if they miss Europe.

Martin Zubimendi could be an option for Brighton, according to Grok. | Getty Images

A reliable backup goalkeeper:

Why: Bart Verbruggen is a talented No. 1, but Jason Steele’s injury and Carl Rushworth’s inexperience at the top level expose a vulnerability. Champions League squads need two dependable keepers.

What to do: A cost-effective signing like Lazio’s Ivan Provedel, who excels in distribution and shot-stopping, would fit Brighton’s style and provide competition without breaking the bank.

Final thoughts

Brighton’s current trajectory - financial stability, a deep squad, and three consecutive top-11 finishes - positions them well, but the jump to Champions League contention requires marquee additions. Their £122.8 million profit in 2022-23 and willingness to spend big (e.g., £40 million on Rutter) suggest they can target players in the £30-50 million range.

The key will be balancing these signings with their youth pipeline, ensuring cohesion under Hürzeler’s high-pressing system. If they land two or three of these profiles, Brighton could realistically aim for a top-four finish - or fifth, if the Premier League secures an extra spot - making them contenders in 2025-26.

