Transfer gossip: Inter Milan join Brighton in race for Boca Juniors midfielder

Brighton and Hove Albion have already started their summer business early.

On Friday, Albion announced the arrival of winger Yoon Doyoung from South Korean outfit Daejeon Hana Citizen for £2m.

The 18-year-old has agreed a move to the Amex Stadium and will link-up with his new team-mates on July 1 after seeing out the remainder of the campaign with his current club.

With the Seagulls already completing their first signing of the summer, Fabian Hurzeler is already eyeing another addition.

Earlier in the month, Brighton emerged as a front-runner in the race for Boca Juniors midfielder Milton Delgado.

Of course, Albion have an immaculate track record of scouting upcoming South American talent, with Moises Caicedo, Alexis MacAllister and Julio Enciso all arriving at the Amex Stadium in recent years.

The Argentina under-20 international is reportedly being eyed by the Seagulls, who are now believed to be facing tough competition for his signature.

Joining Hurzeler’s men and Inter Miami in the hunt, Italian giants Inter Milan are now reportedly keen on the emerging talent, according to El Crack Deportivo.

The report states the Serie A outfit have been impressed with Delgado’s performances along with Xenieze team-mate Camilo Rey Domenech, who is also on Nerazzuri’s radar.

The midfielder came through the ranks at Boca and has flourished for the first team, amassing 22 appearances in all competitions since his debut in March 2024.

The young talent’s deal at La Bonbonera is set to run until 2028 and has a market value of around 500,000 euros, according to Transfermarkt and Flashscore. However, it’s understood the club’s hierarchy are looking to tie the midfielder down with a more lucrative long-term deal.

Inter Miami are also in the hunt

With Delgado an Argentine youth international, fellow countryman and former midfielder Javier Mascherano is also keen on the exciting prospect. The ex-Barcelona man is now the manager of MLS side Inter Miami, who also have Lionel Messi in their ranks.

That is something Brighton will have to contend with as they battle it out ahead of the summer window to lure Delgado to the Amex Stadium.