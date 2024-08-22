Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Fabian Hurzeler fully expects midfielder Billy Gilmour to be at Brighton come the end of the transfer window.

Gilmour, 23, has consistently been linked with a move to Napoli throughout the summer, with the Italians starting the bidding at £8m. That offer was swiftly rejected by Brighton but Antonio Conte’s team reportedly returned with increased bids of up to £15m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scotland international is said to be open to a move to Italy but featured for Brighton as a second half substitute in the 3-0 Premier League opening day victory at Everton.

Billy Gilmour of Brighton & Hove Albion has been linked with a move to Napoli

Gilmour received a good reception from the travelling Albion fans at Goodison as they chanted, “we want you to stay.” Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber also previously stated that Gilmour was “important” and “a great player” and the club wanted to keep him.

Hurzeler was asked by Sussex World prior to the Manchester United fixture if Gilmour was available to face the Red Devils and if he expects the former Chelsea man to still be at Albion after the transfer window. "Yes and Yes,“ was the German manager’s response.

Gilmour joined Brighton in 2022 for around £6m and is contracted to the club for a further two years. After a difficult first season, Gilmour impressed last season and made 30 appearances in the Premier League for the Seagulls, under the previous manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler was also asked on the future of left back Valentin Barco, following his link with season loan to Sevilla. "The most important are the players that work here. If the player does not have the feeling he can't do it here, then they have to look for another way.”