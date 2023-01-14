Brighton vs Liverpool: Alexis Mac Allister makes first start since World Cup win; Darwin Nunez misses out for Liverpool and Tottenham transfer target Leandro Trossard absent
Alexis Mac Allister will make his first start for Brighton since winning the World Cup as Albion face Liverpool this afternoon (Saturday, January 14).
By Sam Morton
5 hours ago
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 7:42pm
Roberto De Zerbi has made three changes to the side that thrashed Middlesbrough in the FA Cup last weekend.
Mac Allister, who scored twice off the bench in that game, will make his first start since winning the World Cup. Skipper Lewis Dunk and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez are back in the starting XI as expected, with Tariq Lamptey, Jan Paul van Hecke and Jason Steele dropping to the bench
For Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s only change is to bring in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for the injured Darwin Nunez. Nunez has been unable to train since Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Wolves in the FA Cup third-round.
They remain without Virgil Van Dijk, Luis Diaz, James Milner, Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.