Alexis Mac Allister will make his first start for Brighton since winning the World Cup as Albion face Liverpool this afternoon (Saturday, January 14).

Roberto De Zerbi has made three changes to the side that thrashed Middlesbrough in the FA Cup last weekend.

Mac Allister, who scored twice off the bench in that game, will make his first start since winning the World Cup. Skipper Lewis Dunk and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez are back in the starting XI as expected, with Tariq Lamptey, Jan Paul van Hecke and Jason Steele dropping to the bench

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belgian international Leandro Trossard is not in the squad, after falling out with De Zerbi. He has been linked with a January move to Tottenham.

Alexis Mac Allister will make his first start for Brighton since winning the World Cup as Albion face Liverpool on Saturday (January 14). Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s only change is to bring in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for the injured Darwin Nunez. Nunez has been unable to train since Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Wolves in the FA Cup third-round.

They remain without Virgil Van Dijk, Luis Diaz, James Milner, Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton: Sanchez, Dunk, Colwill, March, Mac Allister, Groß, Lallana, Mitoma, Caicedo, Ferguson, Estupiñán

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, Welbeck, Sarmiento, Undav, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Veltman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konaté, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara, Salah, Gakpo, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Subs: Gomez, Milner, Keïta, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Doak, Kelleher

Advertisement Hide Ad