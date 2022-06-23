The Reds failed to beat the Gas in their two League Two meetings last season.

Joey Barton’s charges, who secured promotion on the last day of the campaign, recorded a 1-0 home over Crawley last September before beating the Reds 2-1 at The People’s Pension Stadium in March.

First round fixtures are due to take place on the week commencing August 8.

Crawley Town will welcome newly-promoted League One outfit Bristol Rovers in the first round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The draw was conducted live on Sky Sports News by former Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur defender Michael Dawson and ex-Crystal Palace and Republic of Ireland striker Clinton Morrison.

The fixture will become Crawley’s third of the campaign, with a League Two trip to Carlisle and a home game against Leyton Orient coming beforehand.

The Reds exited the competition in the first round last season, having lost 11-10 to Steve Evans’ Gillingham.