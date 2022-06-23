Crawley Town's 2022/23 fixtures: 'Carlisle United away. You couldn’t write it'

Crawley Town fans have reacted to the League Two fixtures were announced.

By Mark Dunford
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 9:50 am

Reds fans will face a long trip to Carlisle United on the opening Day on July 30.

Philip Veness posted on Crawley Town FC Supporters Group Facebook Page posted: “Carlisle away. You couldn’t write it.”

Miles Pidgeon replied: “It has to be done at some point.. rather get it out the way with.”

@H68Andy said on Twitter: “Its what @ashleynadesan said he wanted, get the long trip out the way early on.”

@Tidy_Yid said: “Welcome to @SkyBetLeagueTwo @kevinbetsy.”

Jack Standen said: “First game of the season? So the last few years have gone Carlisle Away, Hartlepool Away, Carlisle Away?”

Theresa Barnes said: “At least the weather should be nice.”

Crawley Town fans

Crawley have more ‘local’ games this year with Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon being relegated from League One.

Niklaus Sennen said: “All the local away games are in 2023! My almost 6 year old was looking forward to Orient, the Plastics, Gills and Sutton.”

Matt Putland added: “The 1st "local" away game in the league is Colchester on a Tuesday night in November.”

