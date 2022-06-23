Crawley Town fixtures 2022/23 in full: Reds to make 694-mile round trip on opening day and find out who they play on Boxing Day

The first home game of the season will see the Red Devils host Leyton Orient on Saturday, 6th August.

Crawley will host Sutton United on Boxing Day before travelling to Newport County on New Year's Day. The Easter Period sees the Reds host Bradford City on Good Friday before making the 654-mile round trip to Barrow A.F.C. on Easter Monday.

The final game of the season will take place on Saturday, May 6, when Crawley travel to Swindon Town.

The full fixture list is as follows:

July

Saturday 30th - Carlisle United (A)

August

Saturday 6th - Leyton Orient (H)

Wednesday 10th - Carabao Cup RD 1

Saturday 13th - Harrogate Town (A)

Tuesday 16th - Northampton Town (H)

Saturday 20th - A.F.C. Wimbledon (H)

Saturday 27th - Rochdale (A)

September

Saturday 3rd - Salford City (A)

Saturday 10th - Gillingham (H)

Tuesday 13th - Stockport County (H)

Saturday 17th - Crewe Alexandra (A)

Saturday 24th - Doncaster Rovers (A)

October

Saturday 1st - Stevenage (H)

Saturday 8th - Grimsby Town (A)

Saturday 15th - Newport County (H)

Saturday 22nd - Mansfield Town (H)

Tuesday 25th - Colchester United (A)

Saturday - 29th - Bradford City (A)

November

Saturday 5th - Emirates FA Cup RD 1

Saturday 12th - Barrow A.F.C. (H)

Saturday - 19th - Walsall (A)

Saturday 26th - Emirates FA Cup RD 2

December

Saturday 3rd - Swindon Town (H)

Saturday 10th - Hartlepool United (H)

Saturday 17th - Tranmere Rovers (A)

Monday 26th - Sutton United (H)

Thursday 29th - Stevenage (A)

January

Sunday 1st - Newport County (A)

Saturday 7th - Grimsby Town (H)

Saturday 14th - Doncaster Rovers (H)

Saturday 21st - Sutton United (A)

Saturday 28th - Salford City (H)

February

Saturday 4th - Gillingham (A)

Saturday 11th - Crewe Alexandra (H)

Tuesday 14th - Stockport County (A)

Saturday 18th - Leyton Orient (A)

Saturday 25th - Carlisle United (H)

March

Saturday 4th - Northampton Town (A)

Saturday 11th - Harrogate Town (H)

Saturday 18th - A.F.C. Wimbledon (A)

Saturday 25th - Rochdale (H)

April

Saturday 1st - Mansfield Town (A)

Friday 7th - Bradford City (H)

Monday 10th - Barrow (A)

Saturday 15th - Tranmere Rovers (H)

Tuesday 18th - Colchester United (H)

Saturday 22nd - Hartlepool United (A)

Saturday 29th - Walsall (H)

May

Saturday 6th - Swindon Town (A)

Draws for the Group Stage of the Papa John's Trophy and the First Round of the Carabao Cup will be made later today.