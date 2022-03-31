Burgess Hill Town boss delighted win on road - play-off hopes not dead yet

Jay Lovett saluted his Burgess Hill Town players for a 1-0 win at Corinthian that kept alive their slim hopes of pinching an Isthmian south east play-off spot.

By Steve Bone
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 2:00 pm

The Hillians are eighth with five games to go, the first of which is at home to sixth-placed Herne Bay this Saturday.

Lovett said: “It was a very good win for us against a good organised side.

Jay Lovett

“We went into this game after two losses and a draw and playing opposition on a good bit of form and just behind us in the league.

“We knew we had some key players out in Lewis Taylor, Lewis Finney, Reggie Ward and Conrad Honore and if Corinthian had won they’d have leapfrogged us in the league position.

“The boys we brought in did a great and one, Charlie Kelly, scored the only goal of the game. I was really pleased for Charlie, he has trained brilliantly for the past four weeks or so and deserved that start.

“We defended very well and gave them no clear-cut opportunities.

“We have another big game Saturday verses a good side in Herne Bay.”

Burgess Hill TownCharlie Kelly