Burgess Hill Town boss gives verdict on how 2022-23 squad is looking

He has convinced most of his 2021-22 squad to stay as the Hillians try to build on their excellent seventh-place finish – although has had to fend off interest in some of his stars from higher-division rivals.

Lovett has also recruited midfielder Kieran Rowe from Haywards Heath and may yet bring in one or two more. The manager told us: “There are still a few discussions to be had with some players coming and some moving on.. But as it stands at the moment, I've managed to retain the majority of the players I've needed to keep from last seasons squad and added a couple of new faces.

Jay Lovett is happy to have retained most of last season's squad / Picture: Steve Robards

“It was important for us as a squad to keep many of the squad that finished the season so strongly. I didn't really want to go into a pre season with another squad rebuild, which is what I have done over the past two disrupted seasons and at my previous club South Park.

"We have a very good group, many young local based players that have bonded very well with each other and really brought into what we as a club and management are doing.

"Many of the players we have retained have had keen interest from lots of other sides in our division and the league above, but it’s a testament to how much they enjoy what we do and get on with their fellow players that they decided to stay.

"A couple have moved on so far – Michael Uwezu to Ashford and Tom Chalaye, who was on loan at Worthing. That’s mainly due to logistics. They’re very good players, who will be playing closer to home and I wish them luck.

“So far we have announced one new signing in Kieran Rowe from Haywards Heath.

"He’s very versatile player, another local lad who already knew a few in our squad and he will settle in very easily.

"I'm not looking to add to many more to what I currently already feel is a strong squad.

"We could possibly see one or two more additions to be announced.