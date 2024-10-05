'Carried away' - New Crawley Town boss said players were 'trying so hard' in first half of Wycombe Wanderers defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rob Elliot said his players might have got ‘carried away’ after ‘trying to hard’ in the first half against of their defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A solitary Fred Onyedinma goal in the 23rd minute was enough for Wycombe to claim the three points. Reds came close when Harry Firster hit the bar but chances were few and far between for the Reds in a disjointed performance.

The second half was better but they did not create enough clear cut chances to get anything out of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliot said no one should be disheartened by the result and he expected it to be a bit disjointed with the information he has tried to get into the players in only a couple of days since he was appointed.

Crawley Town players in a huddle before the game against Wycombe Wanderers | Picture: Mark Dunford

“I think they were trying so hard to implement the changes and maybe we got carried away from what we are good at in terms of controlling the ball,” said the new Reds boss.

"We asked them to move the ball sideways a bit more [in the second half]. When they settled back into the routine they were excellent and controlled the ball. We wanted to hurt them in the final third more. Tolu [Showunmi] came on and was a presence and Swanny [Will Swan] worked hard for the team.

“I think today there was a lack of confidence or a bit of uncertainty with the new manager. Overall it was a little disjointed but that’s what you would expect with just two days with the lads. They absolutely get what we are trying to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Elliot was impressed with one element. He said: “When I look at them the biggest thing for me is the work rate and individually their desire to keep going was really good and that gives you hope.

“I have said to them if you have got that work rate and energy it’ll be fine because the talent you have got and the way we play, we’ll always come through.”

Crawley have now gone three games with scoring and seven league games without a win.

Elliot said: “It would have been nice to cerate more, we worked on the crosses and the zones and everything like that. Football’s about moments and we hit the way from things we have worked on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted the perfect performance and the perfect start but but that doesn’t just happen, that comes with work and time.

“But the players have been fantastic in terms of reception and understanding what we are trying to do.”

Elliot’s next game in charge is the EFL Trophy against AFC Wimbledon and he will get a chance to see more players in match action.

"The game on Tuesday gives the players who didn’t play today a chance to impress and gives a couple of days to really assess the players, have a look at their traits and triggers,” he said.#

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will take time for us to really understand the lads but from what we have seen initially we’ll be absolutely fine.

“We just have to stick together and not get too low because the result didn't go our way. And when we do get it right and we start building and kick on we don’t get too carried away.

“It’s like anything, goals and wins breeds confidence but the lads should take confidence from what they have done this season and what they have done after the last 18 months. In possession we would have liked to have more control but ultimately with the slight changes we tried to do and the opposition and they way they defended made it harder.”

And Elliot was delighted with the way he was welcomed by the 408 Reds fans who travelled to Adams Park. “I got a fantastic reception at the beginning and I think that shows why this club is so special in terms of the journey we are on,” he said. “I think they understand this is going to be a long journey, they know it isn’t the case we are going to turn it around and win every game.

“I want to say thank you to everyone for the introduction and the warm reception after the game.”