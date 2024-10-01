Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town’s new manager Rob Elliot was in the stands ready to watch his new side against Mansfield Town at the Broadfield Stadium.

The former Gateshead boss was unveiled as the new manager at the Reds following Scott Lindsey’s departure to MK Dons.

And the 38-year-old joined chairman and co-owner Preston Johnson in the stands along with assistant Louis Storey and coach Anthony Sweeting before the game.

Interim head coach Ben Gladwin and Steve Hafner remained in charge for this evening's fixture with Elliot to take charge of the side for the away trip to Wycombe.

Crawley Town chairman Preston Johnson with Rob Elliot, Louis Storey and Anthony Sweeting before the Mansfield Town game | Picture: Stuart Beed/stuartbeed.photography/

Crawley Town fans have welcomed Elliot and we caught up with Tracy. You can watch here reaction to the appointment above.

After putting pen to paper on his two-and-a-half year deal, Elliot said: “When the opportunity came about, it was impossible to turn down. I heard there might be some interest, and we spoke to the owners and had such a positive conversation. It is so exciting to see the way these players play, and I am really excited to get to work with them on the training ground.”