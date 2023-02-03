'Certain things have been allowed to happen for whatever reason' - Crawley Town boss demands more from his squad

Scott Lindsey has said it ‘will take time’ to fix the ‘loose’ standards at Crawley Town.

Now three weeks into the job, after his first game in charge and a transfer deadline day, Lindsey said, “It’s been a little bit loose here.

“Certain things have been allowed to happen for whatever reason. I am coming in to tighten that up a little bit and be more disciplined, making sure standards are through the roof. Things have been loose but not anymore, I won’t allow it.”

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey

Lindsey’s side defeated fifth-placed Salford City last weekend in an inspiring victory for his new side’s relegation fight. After the game however, Lindsey claimed his side have a certain distance they need to run. When they hit that distance, they usually win. Dip below that, and Crawley Town’s twitter feed is often hit with several angry tweets.

“I demand really high standards in order for us to be successful,” added Lindsey. “Players who play at this football club, have to be professional. There have been some instant improvements, but it will take time.”

