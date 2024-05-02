Tickets – around 2,900 of them – for Worthing FC’s promotion final against Braintree Town on Monday (May 6) sold out in little over 12 hours of them going on sale.

However, some loyal supporters of the club were unable to purchase a ticket.

"Due to unprecedented demand, Ticketpass' website crashed shortly after tickets went on sale,” the club announced on social media.

"However, we can confirm that all available online tickets have now sold out.

“We would like to thank all supporters for their patience and understanding.”

Ticketpass also issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

"We’re aware some fans have experienced issues trying to book tickets for the Worthing FC v Braintree Town Play Off this evening (Wednesday, May 1).

"This is due to heavy traffic hitting our site at 8pm.

"Unfortunately, there weren't enough tickets available to service the demand.

"Tickets sold out shortly after going on sale. We realise this is disappointing for fans who were not able to secure a ticket for the game. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Fans arrived in their numbers at Woodside Road in an attempt to secure a ticket.

Worthing FC announced today: “Due to a large number of people arriving at the ground for tickets this morning, we can confirm that we will be sold out.

"Please do not travel to the ground as you will, unfortunately, not be able to get a ticket.

"We would like to thank all fans for your support and understanding.

"With the nature of a sell out crowd, please be wary of ticket touts and scammers. We highly advise that you do not purchase tickets from a third party."

Aarran Racine says Worthing are ready to give absolutely everything they have in Monday’s play-off final.

The Rebels stand one game from promotion to the top tier of English non-league football after beating Maidstone 2-1 in front of a huge, noisy Woodside Road crowd in Sunday’s semi-final.

They were scenes that prompted owner George Dowell to tweet: “Best atmosphere I’ve seen at Woodside! Fans were incredible from minute one and the players gave them reason to be!”

1 . Worthing FC fans queue for tickets Fans arrived in their numbers at Woodside Road in an attempt to secure a ticket to Worthing FC's play-off final against Braintree Town Photo: Eddie Mitchell