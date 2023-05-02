A Charlton Athletic midfielder has become the latest footballer to visit a Crawley salon.

Laura Goldin, who owns the salon with her partner Dan Rossetter, said: She couldn’t believe that I was a local business and messaged to come in straight away. I transformed her hair and she was truly blown away already booked in for her next session

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My clientele is growing with so many high profile/celebrity clients I’m celebrating six months of LauraJane being open next week and I’m so proud of what we have managed to achieve

Laura Goldin with footballer Emily Simpkins at LauraJane

“With my partner Dan Rossetter we’ve managed to pave the way of hairdressing in Crawley & set such a high standard

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the diary being fully booked until July and no Saturdays until September I’m so grateful.”