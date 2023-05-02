Emily Simpkins, who has played for Brighton and Hove Albion, Coventry City, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest, visited Laura Jane to get her hair done following a recommendation from Chelsea and Lionesses star Millie Bright – who officially opened the salon in November 2022. The pair played together at Doncaster Rovers Belles.
Laura Goldin, who owns the salon with her partner Dan Rossetter, said: She couldn’t believe that I was a local business and messaged to come in straight away. I transformed her hair and she was truly blown away already booked in for her next session
“My clientele is growing with so many high profile/celebrity clients I’m celebrating six months of LauraJane being open next week and I’m so proud of what we have managed to achieve
“With my partner Dan Rossetter we’ve managed to pave the way of hairdressing in Crawley & set such a high standard
“With the diary being fully booked until July and no Saturdays until September I’m so grateful.”