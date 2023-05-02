Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
53 minutes ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death
2 hours ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
2 hours ago HMV to reopen original flagship store after four year closure
3 hours ago Müller recall Cadbury desserts because of Listeria contamination
23 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England

Charlton Athletic and former Brighton and Hove Albion and Coventry City midfielder follows in Chelsea star's footsteps by visiting Crawley salon

A Charlton Athletic midfielder has become the latest footballer to visit a Crawley salon.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 2nd May 2023, 08:20 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 08:53 BST

Emily Simpkins, who has played for Brighton and Hove Albion, Coventry City, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest, visited Laura Jane to get her hair done following a recommendation from Chelsea and Lionesses star Millie Bright – who officially opened the salon in November 2022. The pair played together at Doncaster Rovers Belles.

Laura Goldin, who owns the salon with her partner Dan Rossetter, said: She couldn’t believe that I was a local business and messaged to come in straight away. I transformed her hair and she was truly blown away already booked in for her next session

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“My clientele is growing with so many high profile/celebrity clients I’m celebrating six months of LauraJane being open next week and I’m so proud of what we have managed to achieve

Most Popular
Laura Goldin with footballer Emily Simpkins at LauraJaneLaura Goldin with footballer Emily Simpkins at LauraJane
Laura Goldin with footballer Emily Simpkins at LauraJane

“With my partner Dan Rossetter we’ve managed to pave the way of hairdressing in Crawley & set such a high standard

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“With the diary being fully booked until July and no Saturdays until September I’m so grateful.”

Southampton footballer Laura Rafferty visited the salon in Langley Green with singer and TikToker Liv Harland in March.

Related topics:Millie BrightCoventry CityChelseaCharlton Athletic