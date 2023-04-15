Chelsea player ratings: One man stands out with a 9 as the Blues lose 2-1 at home to Brighton

Despite Brighton coming from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 on Frank Lampard’s first game back at Stamford Bridge, one player stood out for the Blues.
Here is how we rated Chelsea players’ performances.
1. Kepa Arrizabalaga: 9
Made two great saves to deny Mitoma and Ferguson and was a calm presence in front of goal for Chelsea. Photo: Getty Images/Angel Martinez
2. Trevoh Chalobah: 6
Made some important challenges but Mitoma was a constant problem for the defender. Photo: Getty Images/Mike Hewitt
3. Wesley Fofana: 6
Didn’t do anything of note in the first half and was taken off after around 55 minutes. Photo: Getty Images/Catherine Ivill
4. Benoit Badiashile: 5
Made some good clearances and looked comfortable at the back with the ball at his feet, although he was dispossessed a couple of times and a poor clearance led to Brighton’s first goal. Photo: Getty Images/Mike Hewitt