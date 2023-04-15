Edit Account-Sign Out
Chelsea vs Brighton (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
Chelsea vs Brighton (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Chelsea player ratings: One man stands out with a 9 as the Blues lose 2-1 at home to Brighton

Despite Brighton coming from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 on Frank Lampard’s first game back at Stamford Bridge, one player stood out for the Blues.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 15th Apr 2023, 17:12 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 17:28 BST

Here is how we rated Chelsea players’ performances.

Made two great saves to deny Mitoma and Ferguson and was a calm presence in front of goal for Chelsea.

1. Kepa Arrizabalaga: 9

Made some important challenges but Mitoma was a constant problem for the defender.

2. Trevoh Chalobah: 6

Didn’t do anything of note in the first half and was taken off after around 55 minutes.

3. Wesley Fofana: 6

Made some good clearances and looked comfortable at the back with the ball at his feet, although he was dispossessed a couple of times and a poor clearance led to Brighton’s first goal.

4. Benoit Badiashile: 5

