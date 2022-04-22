Crawley Town's Kai Havertz? 'I think some people are calling him the Chelsea Isaac Hutchinson'

The Crawley Town Kai Havertz, as he is dubbed by some fans, has enjoyed his six-month loan spell at the club and has produced form of late that even his German doppelganger would be proud of.

“I think some people are calling him the Chelsea Isaac Hutchinson! I’ve heard it a couple of times!

"Even before I was here people have said it I think because the way I look and the position, I like him as a player and I take it as a compliment because he’s a very good footballer so if I can play like him it’s a good thing!” Hutchinson told the Crawley Observer.

Isaac Hutchinson celebrates his first goal for Crawley Town against Swindon Town. Picture: Cory Pickford

The Reds are the in-form team in the league winning five of their last six with Hutchinson scoring the clincher against Swindon over a month ago to start the Reds on their run, it was also a timely first goal for him.

He followed it up by scoring the winner against Walsall in the side's last home game.

“It was good to get a goal, obviously I should’ve had more so anything I can contribute with goals and assists is good," he said.

"At that point it was a big relief as I had a few games before where I had real good chances to score but hadn’t, so to see it going in the back of the net was a big weight off my shoulders.”

Chelsea's Kai Havertz

“It’s so nice, it’s great to feel valued and it gives you a different sort of confidence you can get from everyone, when you’re surrounded by people who want you to do well it gives you that bit of confidence that you can do it, it also gives you a big lift and the edge to do what you’re good at to help the team and club and give them something to cheer about.”

A vital component of late in John Yems’ injury riddled side, the 22-year old has been deployed in many different roles of late but insists he has happy playing wherever for the side. “It’s a weird one because it depends on the game, I’d say centre midfield is my position but I enjoy playing in different roles, I’ve played up front, out wide and in midfield and I feel like I can have an effect from any of those positions, so wherever I get picked I’m happy to do that because I can play there quite well, I’ve played them before and I know the roles so everywhere I get picked I’m happy.”

