Crawley Town fan Ron, who has supported Reds since 1958, surprised by family and club for his 90th birthday

Ron Spraget attended the game against Walsall on Easter Monday and the club marked the celebrations by inviting him to be part of their pre-match activities.

Ron has followed Crawley Town ever since he moved to the area in 1958 with his wife Sylv.

He has seen the Reds through various leagues and his proudest moments so far have been travelling on the supporters coach to Old Trafford in 2011 to play Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup and later when Crawley were promoted to the football league.

Ron and his family with Dannie Bulman in the home dugout

His son Peter said about the FA Cup game: “Sadly, the final result wasn’t the one he’d dreamt about nonetheless, he was interviewed outside the ground by the BBC before and after the game.”

Peter added: “As a boy I remember him taking the three of us to Crawley at Town Mead. One of my earliest memories was watching John Maggs in goal whilst they were in the Southern League.

“I remember one game against the Metropolitan Police. Dad was having some lively banter with their full back and when the player used some minor swear words during the game (directed at other players), my dad quickly shouted out: ‘Oi! you’re a police officer, you shouldn’t use swear words’ whereupon the Met Police player laughed and quickly apologised to my dad - All the supporters roared with laughter.”

Ron loved supporting Crawley at Town Mead in the 70s and 80s and would chat to players and supporters of both sides before and after the game, whatever the result.

Ron Spraget was given a signed training shirt

His favourite players over the years have been Vic Bragg (full back) Steve Breech (centre half and captain) Terry Robbins (striker). More recently Matt Tubbs, for getting Crawley promoted from the Conference League in 2011, and Dannie Bulman.

Peter said: “He dreams of participating in further glory for the Red Devils, is still a season ticket holder and is very vocal at the ‘fans’ evenings’ in the Reds Bar.

“He will regularly sing the team’s praises or bemoan a poor result, but he will always be back in his regular seat for the next home game singing “COME ON YOU REDS!”

Ron and Sylv have three sons, Mike, Peter and Dave, six grandchildren Claire, Hannah, Ben, Jodie, Jas and Jared and two great grandchildren, Avie, ten, and Imogen two-months plus another due later this year.

Ron Spraget with Crawley Town boss John Yems

Ron’s National Service was in the RAF Regiment. Peter said: “He is still enormously proud of his time in the RAF, where he rose to the rank of Corporal as a Gunner Instructor, and can be regularly found in County Mall every November, with his RAF Regiment Badge proudly on display, selling poppies for Remembrance Day.”

Ron and Sylv moved into a brand-new house on Livingstone Road in Tilgate in 1958 and have lived in the same house ever since.

He served his apprenticeship as a printer in London for the IPC Group and worked as a Lithographic printer on magazines such as the National Geographic.

Peter said: “After moving to Crawley, he commuted every day to London Bridge for almost 30 years and could regularly be found in the guard’s van on the 6.50am out of Three Bridges playing cards with friends and fellow travellers.”

Ron is a very keen gardener and is chairman and life president of the Crawley Horticultural Society, which he has been a member of for over 50 years.

And Ron and Sylv have managed a small garden, which is open to the public, within the walled garden in Tilgate Park for many years until just a few months ago.

Peter said: “Dad cannot sing a note but has always loved music and especially a party.

“First on to the dancefloor or having a sing or telling a bad joke. He used to help compère a small entertainment group called the ‘Starlights’ who would entertain at local retirement homes.

“More recently he co-ordinates a food collection on Livingstone Road every Christmas for Crawley Open House.

“Dad is a family man at heart and considers his greatest achievements to be convincing my Mum Sylv to marry him and bringing up his family. He always says he has no regrets in life. He tells so many fascinating stories about his life that he was even convinced, a few years ago, to write a book.