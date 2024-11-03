Chesterfield assistant manager Danny Webb has backed Horsham FC to be ‘up there’ in the Isthmian Premier this season following their valiant FA Cup display at the SMH Group Stadium.

The non-league Hornets exited the Cup after they were beaten 3-1 by the League Two Spireites in the first round.

A Will Grigg brace and a wonderful solo effort from Armando Dobra helped fire Chesterfield to victory.

Chris Dickson grabbed a late consolation goal to send Horsham supporters back to West Sussex smiling.

Webb was left suitably impressed by the Hornets’ display, and singled out attacking trio Dickson, Ola Ogunwamide and Dan Ajakaiye for praise.

The triumvirate were introduced in the second half and caused the Chesterfield defence plenty of problems – ultimately leading to Dickson’s goal.

Webb said: “The main message in there from us is that we’re in the next round draw – and that’s the main thing.

“These games are never easy – they’re really not. The only way they become probably a bit simpler is if it’s like three, 4-0 at half-time, which is always a lot easier said than done.

Shamir Fenelon tangles with a Chesterfield defender in the FA Cup. Picture by John Lines

“Fair play to Horsham. I thought their subs caused some real problems at the end and I back them to be up there in the Isthmian League this year.

“But in the here and now, we’re in that second round draw. They gave us a good game, and credit to them.

“They got their goal and I’m glad personally that it wasn’t a bit earlier. The three lads who finished up front were really dangerous. They must cause mayhem in their league, and they got us on the back foot.

“The best team won, but I would say that, and I wish Horsham well – but today was our day.”

Dickson’s dinked effort with three minutes remaining ensured Hornets supporters went home with a treasured FA Cup memory – but Webb was less enthused by the goal.

When asked if he was happy to see Horsham have their moment, the Chesterfield assistant manager joked: “No, I don’t agree with that! But if I was in their shoes I would.

“The gaffer [Paul Cook] said it gives them what he calls oxygen. It just gives their fans, their players and their staff some oxygen and go, actually, there could be ten minutes left here [to score another goal].

“I think deep down we thought we’d see the game out but they made it nervy towards the end.

“I’m pleased they had the scenes with their supporters at the end. Fair play to them [the supporters] for coming up, but I wanted our fans to be the ones cheering.”