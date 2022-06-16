Chichester City FC to promote plight of missing people

It is part of the club’s attempts to put itself at the heart of the community and do more than just provide football action for local people to enjoy.

The club said: “ Following on from our exciting new charitable partnership agreement in May, Chichester City Football Club is pleased to announce Missing People as our newest charity partner for the 2022-23 season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experience is key for Worthing - and they now have plenty of it.

Chichester City in action at Oaklands Park / Picture: Neil Holmes

"This continues our vision for the future of the club at the heart of the community, locally and now regionally too.”

Founded in 1993 by sisters Mary Asprey and Janet Newman, Missing People is a UK charity that provides specialist support to people who are missing, or are at risk of, becoming so, as well as the families and friends left behind.

They provide free, confidential support and advice by phone, email, text and live chat, including the opportunity to reconnect.

They also coordinate a UK-wide network of people, businesses and media to join the search for the estimated 170,000 people who go missing in the UK each year.

In conjunction with the efforts to find missing people, the charity provides a broad range of support for the families and friends of those who are missing. Find out more at missingpeople.org.uk