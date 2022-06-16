Wills, Robinson, El-Abd: They'll give Worthing FC knowhow in the National League

Midfielder Kane Wills is the third of the ‘older heads’ added to the Rebels squad as they bid to make an impression in their first season at step two of the non-league game.

Wills, recruited from Dorking a year after a planned loan move to Worthing fell through, has been a hit at Woodside Road in the past and has also served well the likes of Eastbourne Borough and Bognor.

Kane Wills / Image: Worthing FC

He arrives hot on the heels of two of Hinshelwood’s old Brighton team-mates – striker Jake Robinson and defender Adam El-Abd – and the manager feels the extensive spells all three have had in divisions higher than Worthing have been playing in will be crucial.

"I felt we needed more experience and knowhow and in Jake, Adam and Kane we now h ave plenty more,” said Hinshelwood.

“They’re all players I’ve followed and I think they can do a lot for us, not just as individual players but as leaders around the group. Their experience will rub off on our younger players.”

Worthing have also secured the services of forward Callum Kealy for another season after he scored 13 goals last season in their run to the Isthmian premier title and Sussex Senior Cup final.

And they have recruited exciting young winger Lewis White from Isthmian premier side Carshalton, while the likes of Ollie Pearce, Dean Cox and Aarran Racine were already on deals stretching to the new season.

So far only one of last season’s squad has left – striker Dajon Golding moving on after what Hinshelwood said was an ‘honest’ conversation about how much game time he was likely to get.

The boss said: “There have been similar conversations with some other players but they have wanted to stay and fight for their place.

"In terms of other new faces, there are a couple we are in talks with and if we can get deals done it will be exciting. But I wouldn’t expect a lot more to come in.”