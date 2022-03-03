Chichester City won't beat themselves up over losses to top teams

City lost 2-0 at home to Hastings on Saturday – having lost o Herne Bay, Cray Valley PM and Hythe Town in their previous three games.

But they’ve been competitive in each game, losing two of them by only a single goal, and have now made leaders Hastings United work hard for the win in both games against them this campaign. City’s aim now is to get some wins on the board and make sure they finish in the top half of the Isthmian south east division – then look to strengthen in the summer for a new bid for glory in 2022-23.

Chichester City look for a breakthrough v Hastings Utd / Picture: Neil Holmes

It took two second half goals for Hastings to win at Oaklands Park at the weekend and it was only at the death that Gary Elphick’s team wrapped up victory.

Chichester look to rediscover their winning form when they go to Whitstable on Saturday.

They also now have a home RUR Cup quarter-final with Littlehampton Town to look forward to – home advantage will be theirs for the match following a second postponement of their visit to the Sportsfield for it on Tuesday.

City and Hastings go head to head / Picture: Neil Holmes

Rutherford said the run of four league defeats was no cause for alarm. “We won’t beat ourselves up over it. In a run of four games we’ve played three of the teams in the top five and although we have lost each time, we have not been outplayed,” he said.

“We have been competitive – we’re just not quite at their levels and we know that.

“I’d say Herne Bay are the best side we’ve played. Hastings will win the league but in my opinion they are not playing the flowing football they used to. They are grinding out results.”

Rutherford has previously told the Observer that Chichestter City need to decide if they want to try to reach the next level so they can compete at the top of the Isthmian south east. And he said this week he hoped to strengthen the squad – either now or in the summer – for next season.

“We’ve got plenty to play for this season,” he said. “We want to finish in the top half.”