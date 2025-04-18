'Clearer' - Crawley Town boss enjoys different viewpoint as Reds hold champions Birmingham City
The League One champions came out the blocks the fastest, and had a number of chances to go ahead early on.
As the game went on, Crawley settled and started to grow into it more, preventing the Blues from scoring.
Lindsey got a bird’s-eye-view of this, and was very proud with the performance and how his players stuck to the game plan.
He enjoyed his time in the stands, as he said; “I liked the fact that where I was sitting in the stadium, I could see the game plan really clearly, I could see the shape of the team.
“It was actually a really good afternoon. Sitting up higher there, it gives you a different vantage point, doesn't it?
“It's just clearer. I like it, I've always liked it. The times I've been suspended before, which is a few too many now, I've enjoyed it.”
Lindsey had some company in the box with him, but was too busy concentrating on the game he did not have time to socialise.
He said: “I sat next to my partner and I sat next to Tobias [Phoenix] as well. I didn't speak to my partner all game, by the way. I was focused on the game and I was obviously in communications with the bench and constantly writing notes.
“It was so clear, you can see the shape of the team really clearly.
“I just felt that the one thing for me was I think that we could have pressed him hard.
I think we could have come after him a little bit more, and at times when we did it, the keeper didn't have an answer, he booted it.”
From this vantage point, Lindsey was able to make a key change in the tactics to halt Birmingham’s threat.
He said: “I didn't think we started the game particularly well in the first five minutes. I thought we were off it.
“I know obviously Ben Radcliffe started on the right-hand side and I saw [Jay] Stansfield got in behind him and down the sides of him a few times early on in the game. I thought, right, we need to make a change there.
“So I just changed Charlie [Barker] over because I know Charlie's got that little bit more experience than probably Ben has and I thought that maybe Charlie can deal with Stansfield better than in that moment.”