Clinical Worthing win as Eastbourne Borough’s early storm blows itself out

Worthing rose to fourth place in National South, claiming the honours in the East-West Sussex derby with a 2-0 smash and grab raid on Eastbourne Borough.

Eastbourne Borough and Worthing do battle | Picture: Lydia Redman

The Rebels scored in the final minutes of each half to cap an impressive tactical display, snuffing out the home side and then scoring when it mattered. The Sports, lively in the opening half-hour when they could have taken a commanding lead, lost their way after Liam Vincent's brilliant 38th-minute opener, and Ollie Pearce sealed the deal with a scrambled second goal 16 minutes from time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Pearce celebrates his clinching goal for Worthing at Priory Lane | Picture: Mike Gunn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne opened with an absolute blitz of attacks, pouring forward, reclaiming possession again and again from a hapless Worthing defence, and creating a string of good chances. As early as the third minute, Leone Gravata combined with Kai Innocent to crack a shot that bounced down off the underside of the bar and spun away. Innocent himself and an untameable Shiloh Remy each saw shots saved by Harrison Male.

Rebels wobbled but survived and, with a driving wind at their backs, began to force upfield. Their first shot on goal was an explosive low drive on 38 minutes from skipper Joel Colbran, which drew an unbelievable save from Lee Worgan, arching to his right. But the resulting corner was drilled into the near post and laid back for Vincent, signed on loan from League One Portsmouth the previous day, to screech a rising shot into the top left corner for 1-0: an expertly worked routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Changing round with the gale behind them, the Sports must have expected to re-open the throttle in the second half. A flurry of attacks around the hour mark did produce chances for Greg Luer and then Charlie Walker - the latter thwarted by a brave block from centre-back Joe Rye.

But the Rebels were managing the game cannily and taking the sting and pace out of the home attacks - and as the minutes slipped away, Worthing surprised even themselves with the softest of second goals. From a right wing corner the ball was half cleared but poked back into the Borough box, where an unmarked Pearce flicked it into the net from a couple of yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goal sparked jubilation from the noisily buoyant away supporters - accompanied, regrettably, by a number of flares set off on the crowded terrace in front of the Mick Green Stand. It was a moment unworthy of a match otherwise fought keenly but in good spirit, and there may be repercussions when reports on the incident are filed.

But there were to be no more fireworks, literal or metaphorical. The Sports were now making little impact, and a match which had opened so brightly for them slipped away into the damp Priory Lane evening. For Worthing, it was a triumph of tactics and organisation - and, perhaps, a lesson in riding your luck when the pressure is on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne Borough (4-2-3-1): Worgan 6; Barry 6 (Scarlett 50, 6), Burchell 7, Dickenson 6, Innocent 6 ; Hammond 5, Perez 5 (Holman 75,6); Remy 7, Walker 6 (Wabo 84), Gravata 6, Luer 6. Subs not used: Bull, Holter.

Worthing (4-4-2): Male 6; Colbran 6, Bowry 6, Rye 6, Austin 6; Vincent 6 (Chambers 58, 6), Barker 6, Wills 6, White 7 (Kealy 79, 6); Pearce 7, Rodari 6 (Akanbi 79, 6). Subs not used: Beresford, Myles-Meekums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee: George Laffin

Star man: Ollie Pearce (Worthing)

Advertisement Hide Ad