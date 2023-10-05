'Completely focused' - Welcome to Wrexham cameras won't be a distraction for Crawley Town players, says boss Lindsey

The Disney+ cameras are coming to the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday – but Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey says they will not be a distraction for his players.

The hit show Welcome to Wrexham has been a bit hit for Disney+, following Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s journey in to football in the UK and the rise of the Welsh side from National League back into the EFL. The second season of the show is currently showing on the streaming channel and the cameras will be at Crawley on Saturday as they film season three.

But Reds boss Lindsey ays he and his team ‘will just be focusing on playing a game of football’. Speaking ahead of Wrexham’s visit, Lindsey said: “Obviously, a very tough game. You know they’ve got some very good players. They’ve got some attacking threats, obviously.

“They’re talked about a lot. They’ve come into the league haven got an incredible amount of points last season on the National League. They’ve started this season kind of indifferent in many ways, but they’re a very strong side and we’re going to have to be completely focused.”

Despite not underestimating the opposition, Crawley town have earned some confidence coming into the match. They lost 2-0 last time out against Doncaster but have had a fantastic start to their campaign overall.

“It’s my job to make sure that we maintain that start,” said Lindsey. “Off the back of a poor result at Doncaster, we’ve had a really positive day today, a good meeting with the players, a good debrief session and we know what we’ve got to do moving forward.

“It’s not a blip, it’s normal. It’s normal to lose football matches. We’ve just got to make sure we react properly going into Saturday’s game.”

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, Owners of Wrexham celebrate with the Vanarama National League trophy. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The Crawley fans have been a huge part of the team’s successes this season and the players will be looking forward to playing at home again in front of a sold out crowd.

Lindsey said: “We always like our games at home. We do well at home and back ourselves against anybody. It will be good to walk out and see the fans again.”

Hopefully we can give them something to sing about at the end of the game.”

The continued filming of Wrexham’s Disney+ documentary means that there will be more cameras and more media at the game on Saturday, Lindsey knows this won’t impact his players. “My players won’t notice any of that. I can guarantee that. We will just be focusing on playing a game of football against a good side.”

Lindsey addressed team news ahead of the match, providing an update on the players rested in the Doncaster game. Orsi, Conroy and Gladwin all missed out on the squad on Tuesday night.

“In terms of the players rested, we’ll benefit from that on Saturday. It’s one of them where we could’ve potentially played all three but then there’s a chance that we then have them missing for large parts of the season.”

Kellen Gordon has recently returned to fitness; he got some minutes for the first time since his injury against MK Dons during the loss at Doncaster. Scott Lindsey is being cautious not to force him back in.

“Kellen hass worked really hard to get back to full fitness. He’s been chomping at the bit to be part of the squad.