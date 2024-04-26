Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whatever happens tomorrow, Crawley have had a fantastic season, with Maguire being proud of his team this season, but also wanting this season to continue a little longer. He said: “Something to be proud of, but for me it would only be a good season if we can end it on a high and that would be definitely to get into the playoffs and then we can see where it takes us.”

“We will just be concentrating on ourselves, I’m sure it will take care of itself. The crowd will be looking at the scores and maybe a few of the staff who are up in the stand.

Crawley Town defender Harry Maguire | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

“It’s going to be one of them games where we just need to concentrate on ourselves.”

Even if Crawley win their game tomorrow, they may not be guaranteed of finishing in a top seven position, with Doncaster, Crewe, and Barrow all ahead of them but just in reach of the Reds.

For Crawley to make it into the playoffs, they will need to beat Grimsby and hoping for at least one of Crewe or Doncaster to lose, or for Barrow to fail to win.

If results go their way, the Sussex team could finish as high as fifth, which would be an unbelievable achievement for a team who were favourites to go down at the start of the season.

Maguire is confident that a win for his side will be enough for playoffs, as he said: “I feel like if we get the three points, I feel like more than likely we will make the playoffs, I feel like there will be a team who will drops a point or a couple of points and it will change into our hands and there will be changes throughout the game, obviously if we are 1-0 up there will be games going on.

“The main thing for me is that me is just concentrate on ourselves and we have to win the game”