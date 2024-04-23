League Two play-off race: Crawley Town know final day permutations after Doncaster and Barrow results
and live on Freeview channel 276
We already knew Crawley would have to win their game against Grimsby Town on Saturday to stand a chance of claiming the final play-off place, but they now need to rely on other results going their way.
Doncaster Rovers won their game in hand 4-1 against Colchester United to put them three points clear of the Reds in fifth. But with the goal difference in Crawley’s favour, a Reds win and a Donny loss would mean Crawley finish higher. If Doncaster and Crewe draw, they will both qualify for the play-offs.
SEE ALSO Crawley Town and Sutton United charged for misconduct after full-time whistle clash | Impatience, frustration, celebration and realisation - Crawley Town's season summed up at Sutton United | Crawley Town manager's defiant message to players and fans after Sutton United draw
Bradford City are still in with hopes of a play-off place after beating Barrow 2-1 with a late goal. That Barrow are just one point ahead of the Red Devils but with a +2 goal difference on Lindsey’s men.
If Crawley draw with Grimsby, they have to hope Barrow lose by two or more goals. If Barrow lose and Crawley win, Reds will claim that final play-off spot.
Bradford need a win and Barrow and Crawley to lose to leapfrog them.
If Crawley finish seventh, they will play MK Dons in the play-offs. After tonight’s results, Crewe sit in sixth place.
Tonight’s results meant Walsall are all but out of the play-offs race and Colchester United can still mathematically get relegated. If Sutton can beat MK Dons and Colchester lose to Crewe and there is a four goal swing, it’s Sutton who will survive.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.