League Two play-off race: Crawley Town know final day permutations after Doncaster and Barrow results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We already knew Crawley would have to win their game against Grimsby Town on Saturday to stand a chance of claiming the final play-off place, but they now need to rely on other results going their way.

Doncaster Rovers won their game in hand 4-1 against Colchester United to put them three points clear of the Reds in fifth. But with the goal difference in Crawley’s favour, a Reds win and a Donny loss would mean Crawley finish higher. If Doncaster and Crewe draw, they will both qualify for the play-offs.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford City are still in with hopes of a play-off place after beating Barrow 2-1 with a late goal. That Barrow are just one point ahead of the Red Devils but with a +2 goal difference on Lindsey’s men.

If Crawley draw with Grimsby, they have to hope Barrow lose by two or more goals. If Barrow lose and Crawley win, Reds will claim that final play-off spot.

Bradford need a win and Barrow and Crawley to lose to leapfrog them.

If Crawley finish seventh, they will play MK Dons in the play-offs. After tonight’s results, Crewe sit in sixth place.

Scott Lindsey, Head Coach of Crawley Town. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad