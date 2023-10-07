Crawley Town 0, Wrexham 1 - full-time report: Gladwin limps off as 10-men visitors claim three points

Crawley lost their second game this week after missing multiple chances against Hollywood-owned Wrexham.

Crawley had the first chance of the game after a cautious start from both teams, with Danilo Orsi having his shot blocked after a nice move by the Reds. Minutes later, Ronan Darcy fires a shot across the goal and just wide of the post.

Wrexham took the lead in the 13th minute after Ollie Palmer brilliantly opened the scoring for the away side.

Crawley instantly replied after Orsi had his effort saved before laying off Adam Campbel whose effort clipped the top of the bar.

Nick Tsaroulla in action against Wrexham. Picture: Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootball / Insta: Butterfly Football / Twitter: @ButterflyFootie

Crawley captain Ben Gladwin was subbed off in the 29th minute and replaced by Klaidi Lolos after an injury to the skipper.

Nick Tsaroulla wins a free kick and gets goal scorer Palmer booked. His delivery is good but well defended by Wrexham.

Moments later Ronan Darcy goes on a mazy dribble and sets up Tsaroulla whose shot is again dealt with.

Crawley were mostly the dominant team in the first half and carried on creating chances. After a well-worked move, Will Wright is found down the right-hand side and his cross picks out Orsi who did not get the right connection as the ball went over the bar from a few yards out.

Just before half time, Wrexham have Paul Mullin running through on goal, but Corey Addai pulls out a brilliant save low to his right, and clears the danger, preventing Wrexham from doubling their score.

Tsaroulla wins another free kick down the left-hand side and gets Jacob Mendy into the book. The cross cannot clear the first man and Wrexham almost create another chance, looking dangerous on the counter.

Three minutes of time was added on, Will Wright having a free kick about 25 yards out well saved by on-loan Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

The second half started as it ended; with Crawley on top and putting the pressure on Wrexham. Will Wright attempted an ambitious long shot, but it was saved comfortably by Okonkwo.

A couple of minutes later, Campbell’s shot got Okonkwo worried but luckily for the Wrexham keeper it went over the bar.

Palmer came close for Wrexham with a header from a corner, just going wide of the post, before James McClean had a shot just flash wide of the post.

Wrexham carried on this period of pressure, with Addai pulling off another good save from Palmer, leading to a Wrexham corner.

Ronan Darcy keeps looking like a threat down the right-hand side, but his long-range effort is straight at the Wrexham keeper. Lolos follows that with a long shot which cannons into a Wrexham defender and is cleared.

Just past the hour mark, Crawley keeps piling the pressure. Adam Campbell wins the ball on the right-hand side and sets up Darcy who cannot get his shot away. The ball falls to Lolos whose shot goes out of the stadium.

Wrexham soon go down to 10 men after substitute Andy Cannon is sent off after a reckless challenge on Adam Campbell. Goal scorer Ollie Palmer gets boos from the Crawley fans as he left the pitch to be replaced by Steven Fletcher.

Will Wright was then booked for waiting too long to take the corner for Crawley. Confusing decision saying that Crawley were losing. The corner eventually led to nothing.

With 20 minutes left, Adam Campbell takes a shot from distance which goes wide as Crawley step up their efforts in search of an equaliser. Later, Henry also attempts a shot from distance, firing over the bar. Wrexham doing very well to prevent Crawley of creating any clear chances as the 10 – men Wrexham

With 15 minutes left, Tsaroulla gets past Wrexham's midfield and is taken down by Aaron Hayden, just outside the penalty box. The resulting free kick misses the target, leaving Crawley more frustrated.

Hitting the 80th minute mark, Wrexham make a double change including Paul Mullin coming off. The Wrexham star having a noticeably quiet game here at Broadfield stadium. Campbell also comes off for Crawley for Harry Forster.

Lolos attempts another shot from distance, this one with power just flies by the right post and out for a goal kick.

Wrexham substitute Jordan Davies attempts a powerful shot which Addai awkwardly punches away out for a corner. Darcy then comes off to applause from the home fans to be replaced by Kellan Gordon.

Crawley were given hope with seven minutes being added on but could not get the ball in the back of the net. More shots from distance by Tsaroulla and Wright were blocked as the away fans started to believe that they would see their team win their first game in three games.

Aaron Henry, who replaced Liam Kelly in the starting line, has one more chance to whip the ball nto the box but it goes over everyone and out for a goal kick.

The ref blows for full time, followed by cheers to the ecstatic Wrexham fans but frustration from the home fans, believing there was an opportunity missed.

