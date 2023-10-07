Crawley Town 0, Wrexham 1 - half-time report: Gladwin limps off as Palmer scores

Hollywood-owned Wrexham took a one goal lead into the break after soaking up a lot of Crawley pressure in this anticipated league two tie.

Crawley had the first chance of the game after a cautious start from both teams, with Danilo Orsi having his shot blocked after a nice move by the Reds. Minutes later, Ronan Darcy fires a shot across the goal and just wide of the post.

Wrexham took the lead in the 13th minute after Ollie Palmer brilliantly opened the scoring for the away side.Crawley instantly replied after Orsi had his effort saved before laying off Adam Campbel whose effort clipped the top of the bar.

Crawley captain Ben Gladwin was subbed off in the 29th minute and replaced by Klaidi Lolos after an injury to the skipper. Nick Tsaroulla wins a free kick and gets goal scorer Palmer booked. His delivery is good but well defended by Wrexham.

Nick Tsaroulla in action against Wrexham. Picture: Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootball / Insta: Butterfly Football / Twitter: @ButterflyFootie

Moments later Ronan Darcy goes on a mazy dribble and sets up Tsaroulla whose shot is again dealt with.

Crawley were mostly the dominant team in the first half and carried on creating chances. After a well-worked move, Will Wright is found down the right-hand side and his cross picks out Orsi who did not get the right connection as the ball went over the bar from a few yards out.

Just before half time, Wrexham have Paul Mullin running through on goal, but Corey Addai pulls out a brilliant save low to his right, and clears the danger, preventing Wrexham from doubling their score.

Tsaroulla wins another free kick down the left-hand side and gets Jacob Mendy into the book. The cross cannot clear the first man and Wrexham almost create another chance, looking dangerous on the counter.