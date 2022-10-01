Crawley Town 1, Stevenage 2: Reds lose again - but who stood out for Kevin Betsy's men?
It was another tough afternoon for Crawley Town as they lost 2-1 to Stevenage at the Broadfield Stadium.
Ashley Nadesan equalised after Jordan Roberts’ brilliant opener but a later penalty from Luke Norris – after Nick Tsaroulla was adjudged to have handled – condemned the Reds to their seventh defeat in 11 league games.
Here are our player ratings from the game.
Addai 6 - Had no chance with the goal. Not a lot to contend with for the rest of the game.
Craig 7 - Booked early on. Caught out a couple of times but never gave up and won a lot of challenges in the second half.
Lynch 7 - Great to see him back. Looked solid and assured as always. Calmest person on the pitch. Replaced by Caleb Chukwuemeka
Ransom 6 - limped off just before half-time but another solid performance. Becoming a consistent performer.
Tilley 7 - Looked the most likely to score or create something for Crawley. Had a big chance at 1-1. Lively.
Powell 5 - Struggled to get any kind of hold on the game. Grew into a bit more in the second half. Looked off the pace.
Hessenthaler 5 - Busy but lacked that final ball.
Tsaroulla 6 - Lively at times and sent in a couple of good crosses.
Fellows 6 - Creative and showed some great touches but again final ball was lacking.
Nadesan 6 - Couldn’t get into the game against a solid Stevenage defence in the first half but was in the right place at the right time for the goal. Booked.
Nichols 6 - Busy but not his usual self. Lack of service and chances. Look frustrated at times but was determined to make a difference in the second half. Effective in defence as well as attack.
Francillette 6 - Replaced the injured Ransom after 42 minutes.
Subs: Wells, Teflord, Chukwuemeka n/a
